The woman appeared in the High Court at Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

A Christchurch woman has pleaded not guilty to attempting to murder a man.

Katherine Mary Hughes appeared in the High Court at Christchuch on Wednesday before Justice Cameron Mander.

The 67-year-old pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and another charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The incident allegedly occurred on February 1.

Hughes’ lawyer, Olivia Jarvis, said she did not seek an extension to the interim name suppression order.

Hughes, who appeared via audio-visual link, was remanded in custody for a bail hearing on May 8.

Justice Mander said a tentative one-week trial was available in November 2024.



