Christchurch woman arrested after car hits fence and catches fire after fleeing cops

Police did not pursue the car, a spokesperson said. Photo / Dean Purcell

A woman was taken into custody in the early hours of Monday morning after a police pursuit left her car in a flaming heap.

The 29-year-old was signalled to pull over by officers at around 1.30am, but she failed to remain at the scene and instead fled.

Police did not pursue the car, a spokesperson said.

As the woman fled, her car ended up crashing into a fence on Shirley Rd and caught fire as a result.

She was assessed at hospital and was found to have not received any serious injuries as a result of the incident.

The woman will be appearing in Christchurch District Court today on charges of driving without a licence, driving in a dangerous manner, failing to stop when followed by police and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.