Whitebaiters on the Avon River in Christchurch despite the season ending. Photo / George Heard.

Whitebaiters on the Avon River in Christchurch despite the season ending. Photo / George Heard.

At least four whitebait fishermen were spotted on Christchurch’s Avon River, a day after the whitebait season ended following the new rule changes.

Previously, people could fish for whitebait from August 15 to November 30, however, this year saw changes to the season dates - shortening the season from September 1 to October 30.

It changed the season from 15 weeks down to just short of nine weeks.

The fishing season changed from 15 weeks down to just short of nine weeks. Photo / George Heard.

While the alterations were announced by the Department of Conservation (DOC) at the end of August, it appeared the message still didn’t get through to some fishermen, who continued to fish on October 31 in a popular fishing section of the Avon.

Photos captured by a Herald photographer show fishermen ankle-deep in river waters, with nets and fishing gear in action.

Kirstie Knowles, DOC director aquatic said penalties for not following whitebait regulations may result in an infringement fine of $400, with a maximum fine of $800. While she didn’t confirm if any enforcement had been carried out, she said DOC will continue its compliance work.

“DOC staff have been patrolling whitebaiting rivers across the country throughout the season. They have reported that generally whitebaiters understand and are complying with the regulations,” she said.

It’s not the first time Christchurch whitebaiters have made headlines in recent months, their vehicles were banned from the red zone section of the Avon River by Christchurch City Council at the end of August to prevent “health and safety” issues.

“While the vast majority of whitebaiters have used the regeneration area responsibly, last year we received several complaints of vehicles speeding in the area, which increased the risks to dog-walkers, cyclists and pedestrians,” said head of parks Andrew Rutledge.

A bucket of whitebait after a day's catch. Photo / Supplied.

“The regeneration area needs to be a safe public space for all users.”

Whitebait fishermen spoke out against the recent rule changes, concerned the shortened fishing season could lead to more intensive fishing and crowded spots.

“Especially the likes of the Kai Iwi stream, the smaller tributaries and things like that,” Whanganui veteran whitebaiter Barry Hawthorn said.

“I wouldn’t want to be fishing at the Kai Iwi stream with everybody down there in a short amount of time.”

Knowles said DOC was in the process of gathering more evidence about the state of the whitebait fishery, by surveying whitebaiters about how and where they whitebait, as well as the impact of regulations on their fishing experience.

“The new season end date is part of a raft of regulatory changes to make the regulations nationally consistent and the whitebait fishery more sustainable.”