The tram and car sustained slight damage. Photo / Supplied

A light rail tram has sustained minor damage in Christchurch after hitting a car parked near the tracks.

According to a witness, the car belonged to an Uber Eats driver who had parked near the tracks, leaving the car’s hazard lights on and abandoning the car.

The tram driver stopped the trolley to see if it could get past, according to the witness, and continued on the journey as they believed it could.

However, the tram ended up hitting the back of the car.

The driver received a standing ovation when he returned to his vehicle. Photo / Supplied

There is “slight damage” to the tram and car.

“Apparently driver got a standing ovation from bystanders when he returned to the car and drove away,” the witness said.

Photos show a white 2008 Nissan Skyline blocking the path of a blue commuter tram on Poplar St in the central city.



