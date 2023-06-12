The winter lights festival is free to attend. Photo / Lightchasers

Tīrama Mai, a Matariki holiday light display, will headline a host of winter events around Ōtautahi Christchurch this year, the city council has announced.

About 20 lighting fixtures, artworks and interactive installations will be set up from July 7 across the city as the council welcomes the nation’s second Matariki holiday.

The lighting festival would be free to attend, the council’s manager of events and arts, Lucy Blackmore said.

“There will be some crowd favourites from previous years, as well as some all-new displays to check out,” she said.

“It’s a great time to wrap up warm, get together with friends and whānau and explore the stories of Puaka and Matariki through fun, interactive artworks and live performances.”

About 20 lighting fixtures, artworks and interactive installations will be set up from July 7. Photo / Kirk Hargreaves, CCC

The displays will light up when the winter sun sets - which in Christchurch occurs about 5pm. Some Friday and Saturday evenings in July will feature live performances.

Victoria Square will offer some new spaces and locations to light up, including a new two-piece installation called Tomokanga, which will form an entrance and exit to the space.

“Ariki Creative is developing the five-metre tall, eight-metre wide gateway that will welcome visitors as they approach from Armagh Street,” Blackmore said.

“The second part of the installation marks the exit to the festival on the Colombo Street side of Victoria Square.”

It’s a headline attraction for a winter wonderland of events across the city.

The annual Winter Fireworks Spectacular on July 1 will welcome the turn of the season.

The event at the New Brighton pier will celebrate the launch of the annual KidsFest programme, which is set to be packed with “music, technology, the outdoors, or a mix of everything”.

The programme runs from July 1 until July 16. Hundreds of event organisers have arranged activities and performances for school-aged children across Christchurch and surrounding districts every year.

Fireworks at New Brighton pier will celebrate the launch of the annual KidsFest programme. Photo / CCC

Blackmore said favourites like the Christchurch Brick Show are once again returning.

About 35,000 visitors turned up to watch the fireworks last year and a similar number is anticipated next month.

And for a third year running, Christchurch City Council is running its Go Live Festival at its town hall, featuring 14 acts playing across four stages.

Among performers will be “music legend” Tiki Taane, who returns to his city of birth along with acts such as rock outfit Pieces of Molly, pop princess Ashy, and ethereal dance trio Beacon Bloom.

“I think it’s great to do showcases and throw down in front of new audiences,” Taane said.

“It’s an awesome experience and they’ll learn a lot from it which can only help. The Christchurch Town Hall is beautiful and it holds many amazing memories for me as a performer and a punter.”