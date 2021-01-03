Christchurch terrorist attack: Families of victims meet Pakistan cricket stars

The players shared messages of support and prayers. Photo / Pakistan Cricket Board

The Pakistan cricket team has met with victims and the families of those killed in the March 15, 2019, Christchurch terrorist attacks.

Naeem Rashid saved lives by tackling the gunman as he murdered people inside Masjid Al Noor mosque.

Rashid's son Aayan lost one of his biggest heroes that day, with the Pakistani cricketers saying they shared his pain and that of all the victims of the attack.

The crickets met the victims yesterday, praying with them, sharing stories, giving away signed cricket hats, and passing on messages of love and peace.

"I've never seen so much love, showing so much love for someone like he did yesterday," Aayan's mother Ambreen Naeem told Newshub.

"It really was a morale boost for the children and it revived my passion for cricket as well."

Members of the Pakistani cricket team met with victims and family members on Saturday. Photo / Pakistan Cricket Board

The team invited everyone to Hagley Oval, where they started playing the second test against the Black Caps this morning.

Pakistan team manager Mansoor Rana says it was "unbearable" to hear what everyone had to say about the attacks.

The team planned the visit before the tour.

"We listened and heard what the real story was and it was like," Rana said.

"The boys shared their thoughts with them, and we prayed for the departed souls."