The new Government gets set for its first cabinet meeting, was Black Friday a hit or miss for retailers? And the truce in Gaza gets extended in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

By RNZ

The incident controller in charge of deploying resources to the two mosques on the day of the Christchurch terror attack says he was not aware of St John’s safety concerns about the second site.

Had he known, Senior Sergeant Roy Appley said he would have done all he could to reassure the organisation that it was safe for paramedics to move forward.

The inquest into the deaths of 51 worshippers on March 15, 2019 at Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre yesterday heard Appley deny there was a breakdown of communication between police and ambulance staff.

He took the stand again on Tuesday and said questioning from lawyers was “inferring” that communication between the two groups was a key issue.

Appley said the safety of paramedics was “absolutely” taken into account, even though there was a great deal of information that was not passed on.

This included information from the police radio that suggested there were multiple offenders, a potential improvised explosive device (IED) at Al Noor Mosque, and an offender possibly still on scene at Linwood mosque.

When asked by St John counsel James Wilding if these examples should have been passed on to St John, Appley said no - except for the potential IED. Appley said this was something that “might” have been worth passing on but it was not essential.

Deputy Chief Coroner Brigitte Windley. Photo / George Heard

During questioning by deputy chief Coroner Brigitte Windley, Appley said having a St John staffer sitting along side him during the entirety of the response may have been beneficial.

It meant any safety concerns by St John could have been expressed and dealt with on the spot.

Appley said he believed the fact that it was safe for St John to move forward at Linwood mosque was conveyed but admitted it could have been made clearer.

But he was never aware of St John’s safety concerns.

Had he known, Appley told police counsel Mark Zarifeh: “I would have done everything I possibly could to reassure them that the police had control of the scene and that it was actually safe to come forward”.

Appley said he knew it was safe for St John to attend because police staff on the ground were saying so.

“Information from officers in the field at the scene is the absolute best information that can be obtained because they’re there and they’re operating there and they’re giving clear instruction that they are needed another resource.

“In that respect, it is implicit that it is now safe for those resources to be deployed.”

Appley said there were further safeguards police put in place for paramedics.

This included having a cordon in place where St John resources arrive and a senior police officer who is responsible for taking paramedics forward.

The inquest will examine the following 10 issues over six weeks:

Events of March 15, 2019 from the commencement of the attack until the terrorist’s formal interview by police

Response times and entry processes of police and ambulance officers at each mosque

Triage and medical response at each mosque

The steps that were taken to apprehend the offender

The role of, and processes undertaken by, Christchurch Hospital in responding to the attack

Coordination between emergency services and first responders

Whether the terrorist had any direct assistance from any other person on March 15, 2019

If raised by immediate family, and to the extent it can be ascertained, the final movements and time of death for each of the deceased

The cause of death for each of the victims and whether any deaths could have been avoided

Whether Al Noor Mosque emergency exit door in the southeast corner of the main prayer room failed to function during the attack and, if so, why?

The inquest continues.



