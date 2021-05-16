Christchurch teenager in court after alleged spate of dairy and petrol station armed robberies

A teen appeared briefly at Christchurch District Court this morning charged with armed robberies.

A teenager charged over a spate of armed robberies of Christchurch dairies and petrol stations, allegedly targeting cash and tobacco, has made a brief appearance in court.

The 19-year-old woman appeared from custody at Christchurch District Court this morning, facing five charges, including three of aggravated robbery.

Police allege she was responsible for four robberies at retail premises in Christchurch, with the first allegedly occurring on Bealey Ave just before 7pm on Saturday, the accused armed with what looked like a firearm and making off with cash.

A further three allegedly happened yesterday – with the first one at Ilam Rd dairy just before 11.30am, this time the woman allegedly armed with a broken glass bottle and stealing cash and a cellphone.

The second allegedly happened at a Hills Rd service station and with menace the accused demanded cash at around midday, while the third happened at a Worcester St dairy in Linwood just after 1.30pm, with her allegedly robbing the store of cigarettes.

She also faces an earlier charge that on May 5, being armed with what looked like a knife, she allegedly robbed a man of money and cigarettes.

Duty lawyer Andrew McKenzie asked for the case to be recalled this afternoon.

Police yesterday said in a statement: "Nobody was injured as a result of these incidents, however cash and tobacco products were allegedly stolen."