A teenage mother is on life support fighting for her life following a fatal crash in Christchurch that killed her friend and injured two others.

Emergency services rushed to Greywacke Rd in the Harewood area of the city just after 1am on Tuesday to find a car had collided with a power pole.

One person was confirmed dead later that morning by police, while three others were hospitalised with serious injuries.

Talking to the Herald, one of the victims’ parents confirmed their 16-year-old daughter was one of those injured in the crash and is now in a critical condition.

She had been travelling with three of her friends, sitting in the passenger seat of the car at the time of the crash.

One person died after a car crash on Greywacke Rd in Harewood in the early hours of Tuesday. Photo / George Heard

“These kids weren’t bad kids,” said the mother, who claimed she was told by police the young people took a corner too quickly and over-corrected which resulted in the collision.

“They were a group of good kids with no drugs or alcohol involved. They just had no experience driving fast cars. And they can get whatever car they want these days, they’re like a weapon.”

Emergency services at the crash on the intersection of Greywacke Rd and Lanes Way in Harewood. Photo / George Heard

The mother said that the car’s driver, a 17-year-old girl, and her daughter in the passenger seat, felt the full impact of the crash.

The driver died on the way to the hospital.

Another girl in the back seat was critically injured, while the mother said a fourth person was flung from the car and suffered mental trauma but “walked away with just cuts and bruises”.

Meanwhile, the mother said her daughter, who has a 10-month-old baby, has a long road of recovery ahead of her.

“She’s stable at the moment but she has a severe head injury, things can go south very quickly,” she said.

“Anything can happen.”

The mother has visited her daughter in hospital every day this week while her family is looking after the baby.

“They’re young ... it’s an unfortunate situation where young kids in cars can’t really handle the road and unfortunately a driver lost her life because of it,” she said.

“I’m thankful I’m not the mum who got the knock on the door from the police - I’d hate to be in that position.”