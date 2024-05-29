A Christchurch teenager is facing serious driving charges and has lost his car after he was caught driving at more than double the motorway speed limit.

Christchurch Highway Patrol Constable Scott Agnew had just finished writing a ticket about 12.55pm on Tuesday, when a Holden Commodore came ”screaming” down the Southern Motorway.

“There are a lot of people on that motorway at 1pm on a weekday; a crash at that speed would have been catastrophic,” Agnew said.

The vehicle was located at a car park in Rolleston, where police found two witnesses yelling at the suspected driver while he checked a damaged wheel.

Police would like to thank members of the public for providing information.

“This was a horrendous speed, putting other road users at extreme risk. He’s very lucky, as are all the other people who were on that road with him.

”As a driver, the decisions you make impact not only you and those in your vehicle, but everyone else on the road around you,” said Agnew.

The 18-year-old has been summoned to appear in court for the charge of dangerous driving.

His commodore has been impounded for 28 days and his license will be suspended.















