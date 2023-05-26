Christchurch police have arrested a teenager after an alleged one-punch assault put a man in hospital with critical injuries last night. Photo / George Heard

Christchurch police have arrested a teenager after an alleged one-punch assault put a man in hospital with critical injuries last night.

It is the latest report of such an assault in the city, which can be fatal in some cases, police say.

Police were called to report of an assault at a property on Ilam Rd about 11.45pm Thursday.

The victim was taken to hospital in a critical condition, where he remained today, police said.

Police arrested a 19-year-old man, who will go before the Christchurch District Court next Thursday on a charge of wounding with reckless disregard.

There have been a number of cases involving one-punch assaults in Christchurch in the past year, Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells said.

“It’s concerning to see this level of violence regularly, and this type of assault can have devastating consequences for victims – in some cases, it can result in a death,” Wells said.

“We need people to think hard about this type of offending – you can be charged and convicted for a serious offence, and that will be life-changing for you as well.

“We are committed to investigating these assaults and holding those who have committed this type of violence to account, and we urge people to think about what they are doing.”

Wells said police wouldn’t be commenting any further about Thursday’s incident while the matter was before the court.