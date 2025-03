A 100m cordon is in place in Sydenham Christchurch following threats. Photo / NZME

A 100m cordon has been put in place and locals have been evacuated after threats in Christchurch.

Police were called to Percival St, Sydenham about 10.40am on reports a person was making threats.

Residents within 100m of the property have been evacuated as a precaution.

“People are asked to stay clear until the situation can be safely resolved,” police said in a statement.