Indicative design for the new Christchurch stadium. Photo / Supplied

More than 25,500 submissions have been received so far on the Christchurch stadium decision.

Last month, the Christchurch City Council revealed the proposed design for the stadium, Te Kaha, had blown its budget again - pushing the expected cost upwards of $680 million.

The council have asked the public whether the stadium proposal should continue with the extra cost, be redesigned within the original budget or scrapped altogether.

The original projected cost of $533m would be shared by central government and the council.

It included a $50m addition from the council in August last year, to increase the stadium's capacity to 30,000 seats.

Central government ruled out further funding, leaving the council to foot the blowout if the design went ahead.

Councillor Sam MacDonald already floated the idea of getting other local councils to help with the cost.

Public submissions on what should be done with the project now close today.

A decision from the council is expected on July 14.