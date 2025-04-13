- The Christchurch Southern Motorway now has a 110km/h speed limit, the first in the South Island.
- Transport Minister Chris Bishop says the change aims to boost economic growth and productivity, which is a priority for the Government.
- The speed increase is only for a short 17.7km section of the motorway.
The first-ever 110km/h speed limit has been activated in the South Island – but don’t expect it to have a huge impact on commute times.
State Highway 1/76, the Christchurch Southern Motorway, links Christchurch to Rolleston and the Selwyn District. The decade-old four-lane motorway has helped pave the way for Selwyn’s population explosion.
“Economic growth and productivity are a priority for the Government, and with up to 38,000 vehicles per day travelling on the Christchurch Southern Motorway, the new higher speed limit of 110km/h will help ensure people and freight can get to where they need to go quickly and safely,” Transport Minister Chris Bishop said.