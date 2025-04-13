Advertisement
Christchurch Southern Motorway speed limit raised to 110km/h

Mike Thorpe
By
Senior journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The first stretch of road with a 110km/h speed limit in the South Island. Photo / Mike Thorpe

The first-ever 110km/h speed limit has been activated in the South Island – but don’t expect it to have a huge impact on commute times.

State Highway 1/76, the Christchurch Southern Motorway, links Christchurch to Rolleston and the Selwyn District. The decade-old four-lane motorway has helped pave the way for Selwyn’s population explosion.

Headed south, part of the 17.7km stretch of Christchurch's Southern Motorway that has undergone an increased speed limit. Photo / Mike Thorpe
“Economic growth and productivity are a priority for the Government, and with up to 38,000 vehicles per day travelling on the Christchurch Southern Motorway, the new higher speed limit of 110km/h will help ensure people and freight can get to where they need to go quickly and safely,” Transport Minister Chris Bishop said.

Bishop said when the change was proposed, nearly 4,000 submissions were received, with over two-thirds in support.

“These motorways have safety features that greatly reduce the risk of death or serious injury in a crash. This includes two lanes in each direction, flexible median barrier between opposing lanes, and a smooth alignment with good forward visibility for drivers.”

The new 110km/h speed limit increase on the SH1/76 Christchurch Southern Motorway came into effect at midnight and applies for 17.7km of the state highway from east of Curletts Road interchange, Addington, to west of Weedons Road interchange, Rolleston.

Christchurch's Southern Motorway used by 38,000 vehicles each day. Photo / Mike Thorpe
So how does it drive now? Surprisingly strangely. Driving at a speed that could previously incur a traffic violation takes a bit of getting used to. Most drivers’ habit is to keep their speed below 110km/h – such is the accepted “margin of error” outside of public holidays. Motorists on day one, at least, had got the memo and/or read newly erected signs, the majority sitting on the new limit, even in the “slow lane”. Some had embraced the relaxed limits with a little too much enthusiasm.

On a short test drive, this reporter witnessed one driver falling foul of the law, issued a ticket shortly before the 110km/h zone ended.

What impact will it have for the daily commute? Little to none. The change in speed over such a short stretch of road will result in a time saving of around 60 seconds – assuming traffic is light and speed limits are followed.

The first test under heavy traffic will come on Monday morning.

