A Christchurch soldier found guilty of filming a woman during sex without her consent has been sentenced to two months in a military prison and ordered to pay his victim $2000.
The Crown sought his dismissal from the NZDF, but the presiding judge and panel of military officers opted forthe lesser sentence, which also includes Smith being on a formal written warning for the next 12 months.
At a court martial this week, Smith was found guilty of “intentionally or recklessly” making an intimate visual recording of a woman.
He ruled that in light of the evidence, a properly directed panel could not reasonably convict on those charges.
On Wednesday, a panel of three military officers found Smith guilty of the remaining charge after just under two hours of deliberations.
Judge Gilbert heard a victim impact statement, submissions from the Crown and defence and then a summary of Smith’s military history before he adjourned with the panel to decide on an appropriate punishment for the convicted soldier.
This morning they returned to court to deliver the final decision.
Smith was sentenced to two months’ detention at Services Corrective Establishment (SCE) at Burnham Military Camp.
He will also be on a formal written warning for the next 12 months.
And he was ordered to pay $2000 compensation to the victim within 28 days.
The victim impact statement
Yesterday, Smith’s former girlfriend told the court about the impact of his offending on her life.
“Before your offending, I was carefree, independent and I had my life together,” she said.
“I wish I had never met you… You were meant to be a model citizen and you did this? What you did was disgusting and unforgivable.”
“I am disappointed... but I do see a future for him in our organisation... we as his military family would not leave him behind, we would push him forward... to be the man he is capable of being.
“With the right management and support, he would still add value to our organisation. I believe in his capacity to live the values of the NZDF.
“Corporal Smith has a long road to travel ahead, but I do feel with support and guidance, he will develop the necessary skills to navigate his personal life and return to being the man that I’ve known in a professional context.”
Two of Smith’s sisters also spoke on his behalf.
“He has always acted with integrity within our whānau... he’s loved, he’s affected, and what affects him affects us. When his mana is diminished, it leaves a huge impact on our whānau,” said the first.
“For Manu, being part of the forces is a huge responsibility and a service he enacts with pride. Our whānau has been about service, that’s one of our values. We’d like him to continue to be able to serve... It’s part of our identity.
“He’s a natural provider for us, he does a lot for us... His mum is ageing, his father is now 84... this does have a huge impact.”
The other said the prosecution of her brother had already had “a very significant” impact on the family.
“There has been a lot of long nights, a lot of frayed conversations. We have been living on a lot of suspense for the past five years,” she said.
If Smith was dismissed, there would be “a lot of heavy hearts, a lot of disappointment”.
