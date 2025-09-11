Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Christchurch sex offender Murray Brunsden jailed for home invasion sexual assault

Al Williams
Open Justice reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Murray Brunsden was sentenced to two years and eight months’ imprisonment after indecently assaulting a woman in her home.

Murray Brunsden was sentenced to two years and eight months’ imprisonment after indecently assaulting a woman in her home.

Warning: This story deals with details of sexual assault and may be distressing.

A woman who answered an early morning knock at her door was met by a stranger who forced his way into her home and sexually assaulted her.

Before the assault played out, the woman had asked

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save