Police were called to a serious incident in Papanui, Christchurch today. Photo / George Heard

Emergency services are responding to a serious accident in Christchurch this afternoon.

Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and Hato Hone St John were called to a Papanui address shortly before 1.20pm.

Hato Hone St John said they were called to an “incident” at 1.18pm.

They sent one ambulance and an operations manager.