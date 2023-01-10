Local police responded to reports of an assault in Linwood, shortly after 7.30pm on Tuesday. Photo / Bevan Conley.

An east-Christchurch resident has been hospitalised with critical injuries after an evening assault, local authorities have confirmed.

Local police responded to reports of an assault in Linwood, shortly after 7.30pm on Tuesday.

They arrived at a residential address to find those involved in the assault appeared to know each other, and injuries were reported at the scene.

According to a St John Ambulance spokesperson, one person was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.

“Inquiries into the circumstances of this incident are ongoing,” police said in a statement to media.

A scene guard is in place at the Linwood property.



