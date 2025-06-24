Then, shortly afterwards at 2.25am, police got a call that a car had been driven into the front door of the Kwik Kiwi Diner on Parkhouse Rd, Wigram.
“Several offenders were seen on CCTV carrying a cigarette cabinet out of the store,” police said.
Srikanth Chandupatla of Kwik Kiwi Diner was this morning shaken by the brazen smash-and-grab.
He believed there were four offenders who used what he believed was a stolen car to ram the door multiple times.
CCTV captured them entering the premises, breaking two doors and making off with the cigarette cabinet.
Chandupatla, who was this morning still picking up the pieces, said it’s not the first time they have been targeted.
“Inquiries are ongoing. Police ask any witnesses or those with CCTV in the area to call 105 and reference the relevant event number,” police said.
“Please call police on 111, if you are offered cheap cigarettes or have any information relating to this offence.
“You can call anonymously using Crimestoppers on 0800 555111. Withells Road event number - P062970988. Kwik Kiwi Diner event number - P062971031.”