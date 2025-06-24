Thieves targeted Kwik Kiwi Diner in Christchurch this morning, making off with an entire cigarette cabinet. Photo / George Heard

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Thieves targeted Kwik Kiwi Diner in Christchurch this morning, making off with an entire cigarette cabinet. Photo / George Heard

A gang of four ram raiders have been caught on camera smashing into a Christchurch diner and making off with an entire cabinet of cigarettes.

It was one of two burglaries in the city in the early hours of this morning.

At about 2.10am, an alarm was activated at a Caltex service station at Withells Rd, Avonhead, where the would-be burglars activated the fog cannon.

They were also repelled by anti-smash glass.

“In their rush to escape the scene, they have left behind a number of items, which will be forensically examined,” police said.