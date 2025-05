Mad'z Drink N Dine bar on Main North Road in Papanui, Christchurch has been damaged in a fire overnight. Photo / George Heard

Mad'z Drink N Dine bar on Main North Road in Papanui, Christchurch has been damaged in a fire overnight. Photo / George Heard

A Christchurch pub has been significantly damaged by a fire overnight.

Crews were called to Mad’z Drink N Dine, on Main North Rd in Papanui, after a member of the public spotted smoke just after midnight.

Four trucks responded and the blaze was extinguished about an hour later.

The cause of the fire is not being treated as suspicious.