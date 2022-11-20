Christchurch primary school teacher ‘shaken’ after intruder breaks into school

The intruder broke into a Christchurch primary school over the weekend. Photo / Supplied

A local primary school in Christchurch has asked social media for information on an intruder, who entered the premises over the weekend.

The intruder was caught on CCTV breaking into Riccarton’s Te Kāpehu Riccarton School on Saturday morning.

A statement from the school published on social media said the break-in occurred shortly after 11am.

According to the statement, a teacher was at the school working on Saturday while the intruder was breaking in, the teacher came across the offender during the incident.

“She is fine but obviously shaken,” the statement said.

Police confirmed somebody broke into the school’s admin building, however it appears nothing was taken during the incident.

Nobody has been arrested in connection with the incident.