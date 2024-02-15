Kieran Doody was last seen in the Hoon Hay area yesterday.

Police are urgently seeking the public’s help to find a man missing from a Hillmorton care facility.

Canterbury Police asked on Facebook today for information on the whereabouts of Kieran Doody, 38, who was last seen in the Hoon Hay area around 1pm yesterday.

“Kieran should not be approached,” the post said.

Doody was wearing black shorts, a T-shirt and shoes when he was last seen.

“Please call 111 immediately if you see Kieran, or have information on his whereabouts. Please reference the case number 240214/6686 or quote Operation Spot.”

Sam Sherwood is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers crime. He is a senior journalist who joined the Herald in 2022, and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.