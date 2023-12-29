A fleeing driver allegedly smashed into a police motorbike and a patrol car in Christchurch this afternoon.

About 2.30pm police officers spotted a vehicle on Hazeldean Rd “carrying out a sustained loss of traction”.

They signalled for it to stop but it took off and drove into a police motorcycle, causing minor damage, said Superintendent Lane Todd, Christchurch Metro Commander.

The vehicle fled, police say, and a pursuit was authorised.





Todd said that a short time later, officers stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Longfellow and Millar Streets.

“During this incident, the vehicle is alleged to have also hit a police car twice, and two parked cars, causing extensive damage to all vehicles, though thankfully nobody was injured,” Todd said.

A man was taken into custody at the scene.

He will appear in the Christchurch District Court on January 3 facing several driving-related charges.



