Christchurch police are investigating after four homes were shot at over the past two days, including one that was “wrongly” targeted.

Police were called to properties on Hammond Place, Spreydon, and Gayhurst Rd, Dallington, around 10.30pm on Friday; and Hammond Place, Spreydon, and Broadbent St, Riccarton, yesterday between 10.30pm and 11pm.

Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells, of the Canterbury metro crime squad, said the four incidents were believed to be connected.

“Police believe the incidents are connected and are working to establish the full circumstances of what has occurred,” Wells said.

“In one case, we believe a property has been wrongly targeted, as our inquiries have determined a connection with a nearby address.”

Fortunately, no one had been injured.

Wells said they were committed to finding those responsible.

“We would like to send a clear message to the people responsible for this behaviour: we won’t tolerate this level of violence in our communities,” he said.

Police urge anyone with information about the incidents to contact them on 105 quoting the file number 221210/6364. Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



