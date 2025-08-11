Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Lotto: Christchurch player claims $20m Powerball jackpot won through MyLotto

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

A brief history of Lotteries throughout the ages. Video / NZ Herald

The winner of the $20 million Powerball draw has come forward to claim their mega-prize.

Lotto told the Herald a person from Christchurch had stepped forward after discovering their ticket – bought on MyLotto – donned Saturday night’s winning numbers.

The lucky South Island player is now an eye-watering $20,250,000

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save