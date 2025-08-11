A brief history of Lotteries throughout the ages. Video / NZ Herald

The winner of the $20 million Powerball draw has come forward to claim their mega-prize.

Lotto told the Herald a person from Christchurch had stepped forward after discovering their ticket – bought on MyLotto – donned Saturday night’s winning numbers.

The lucky South Island player is now an eye-watering $20,250,000 richer, and Lotto said it would be sharing more in the coming days.

The Christchurch player’s win included a quarter share of Lotto First Division, where three other tickets without the Powerball number are worth $250,000, on top of the Powerball’s $20m cash prize.

The numbers were 19, 21, 11, 35, 6 and 33. The bonus ball was 27 and the Powerball was 3.