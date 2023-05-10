Two parents have appeared in court over sexually and physically abusing their children, including injecting one with drugs, in a case the judge has described as sad and "vile". Photo / 123RF

WARNING: This article discusses sexual abuse, family violence and suicide and may be distressing.

Four siblings who were beaten, sexually abused and drugged at the hands of their parents stood united in court in what a judge has described as “one of the saddest cases I’ve had to deal with”.

The siblings were commended for their bravery as they stood together, arms around each other, fighting through tears as they faced their parents and spoke of the harrowing abuse they endured for years.

The parents, who are in their 40s and who both have permanent name suppression, appeared at the Christchurch District Court for offending Judge Michael Crosbie has described as “vile”.

The eldest sibling said in an emotional victim impact statement her stepfather “stole my innocence and took my childhood from me” and she had to care for her siblings when she was seven.

She said her stepfather had a way of making things look “picture perfect” and would not allow anyone to see what was happening behind closed doors.

“What happened at home stayed at home ... I hated the way he looked at me and watched my every move.”

She said her stepfather told her she was never going to be independent and live an adult life if she didn’t do adult things with him.

When she was a teenager, she was pressured to work to take care of her parents’ debt, and they set up bank cards under her name and blamed her for their financial hardship.

She lives most days on the “brink of suicide” and said her stepfather made her feel “worthless”.

When she could no longer endure the controlling nature and manipulation of her stepfather, she left home, but feared for the safety of her siblings.

It was that fear that motivated her to go to police in 2017, when charges were first laid.

She has suffered sleepless nights and anxiety from not only the offending, but the “harrowing” six years it has taken for the case to get to a sentencing date.

The parents appeared at the Christchurch District Court for "vile" offending against their children. Photo / George Heard

The next sibling told his stepfather the abuse had caused him to have uncontrollable mood swings and fits of anger, resulting in him becoming someone he isn’t proud of.

“There are some days that I don’t want to be here ... You have done this to me. You were meant to be my protector. I never felt safe around you.”

He felt as though he had “failed big time” at protecting his sisters from his stepfather and suffered from flashbacks of being abused by him.

He told his stepfather he never wants a relationship with him and worried about how he would react if he saw the man in public.

“I hate what you did to our family. You may have broken us, but together we are rebuilding our lives.”

Another sibling said her father taught her abuse was normal and she tried to overdose multiple times as a result of his offending.

Her son was almost taken from her, and she finds it difficult to trust men as she is scared they will hurt her son in the same way she was hurt.

She said her parents took her away from her eldest sibling, who was the only true parental figure to her.

The woman turned to her mother, who was in the dock alongside her father, and said: “You have failed us as a mother.”

“I always felt that you never fought hard enough for us as a mother ... You were my mum, and yet you allowed someone to hurt me and my siblings.”

She said while her mother allowed her father’s abuse to continue, she still wanted her son to have a relationship with his grandmother, but only when she was sober.

The last sibling said she suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.

She said her father’s abusive actions impacted her relationship with her siblings and there was a long time when she wasn’t speaking to them.

Intergenerational trauma

The man faced three charges of sexual connection with a child, two of sexual violation, three of assault with intent to injure and one of injuring with intent to injure.

The woman faced one charge of ill-treatment of a child and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The man’s lawyers Miranda and Nick Rout said the legacy the man inflicted upon the children was the same inflicted upon him when he was a child, as he was abused in state care in a case being considered by the Royal Commission of Inquiry.

The court heard the man had begun to face his own trauma, and his offending reflected the “intergenerational trauma” of the case.

The woman’s lawyer Kiran Paima said his client also suffered abuse growing up and had recognised her own failings in relation to the victims, which “weighs on her conscience on a daily basis”.

Crown prosecutor April Mills sought for the man be put on the child sex offender’s register and for a protection order to be granted for one of the victims against the man, both of which the judge granted.

Judge Crosbie said both defendants’ backgrounds made for “incredibly sad” and “harrowing” reading, but that did not excuse what they did to their children.

He said seeing all the siblings stand together, supporting each other was one of the most powerful things he’d witnessed in a courtroom and reflected strength, power and hope.

Judge Crosbie said every aspect of what occurred was the parents’ fault, not the children’s, yet they continued to blame themselves.

“They were entitled to look up to you both and be protected by you and trust you ... You have breached this trust as parents in the worst possible way.”

The vile offending

The offending occurred against the children, some of whom were biological children and some of whom were stepchildren to the defendants, when they were between five and 15 years old.

In May 2007, the stepfather picked up one of the victims, who was six at the time, and threw him at a glass table, causing the glass to shatter.

The young boy suffered cuts to his face that needed to be glued by a doctor.

When the same victim was around five years old, his stepfather was having an argument with his mother. The young boy tried to stick up for his mother and the stepfather began punching and kicking him with steel-cap boots.

The boy curled up into a ball trying to protect himself but his stepfather continued to kick him, resulting in a black eye, bleeding nose and bruised ribs.

When questioned by police, the stepfather said the boy made it up and they were only play-fighting. He described himself as not being a violent person.

Between 2006 and 2007, the stepfather entered the second victim’s room to check on a cannabis plant he was growing in her wardrobe.

The victim, who was 11 at the time, was half asleep in bed and her stepfather went over to her and began to touch her inappropriately.

On a separate occasion, the parents sat down with the same victim to have a “sex talk” with her.

The parents were both partially naked and the stepfather began touching the victim’s mother, describing what he was doing and how it would make her feel.

In 2011, when the victim was 15, her stepfather convinced her to go into his bedroom. He removed her clothes, held her hands down so she was unable to move and began touching her inappropriately.

The girl said she didn’t want to do what he was doing, but her stepfather said she had to go through with it.

The stepfather then sexually violated the girl before telling her to urinate on him. When she refused, he became aggressive.

Between 2015 and 2016 the father, who was a methamphetamine user, told his third victim, who was his biological daughter, that he wanted to inject her as a “trust exercise”.

He injected her with a substance that made her hyperactive and talkative and did this on more than one occasion. During this time, he would also supply her with cannabis.

From 2015 to 2017, when the victim was 12 to 14, the father would go into her bedroom at night while she was in bed and touch her inappropriately.

He would also make her touch him inappropriately, stating she could only leave the room until she had done this.

On another occasion, the parents made the same victim, who was 13 at the time, lie in bed with them. The father began to touch the girl inappropriately while her mother lay with them and masturbated.

In May 2017, after the father and the victim had gone to a high school orientation, they drove to an abandoned house and the father locked the car doors.

He then made the victim smoke cannabis before asking her to touch him inappropriately. When she refused, he told her he would get one of her sisters to do it instead, so she complied.

He then sexually violated the victim.

In March 2018, the mother told the victim, who was 14 at the time, that she had lied about things she said about her dad and she needed to take them back.

When the victim refused and walked away, the mother followed her to a park and assaulted her.

In 2015, when the fourth victim was 10, her father picked her up by the shirt, threw her against a brick wall and punched her in the throat and stomach multiple times until she was unable to breathe.

‘One of the saddest cases’

The court heard the man had 17 pages of previous convictions relating to assault and firearms offences.

Judge Crosbie accepted both defendants suffered abuse from young ages and this was normalised to them.

“This is one of the saddest cases I’ve had to deal with,” he said.

He accepted the man, who has been in custody since 2017, was remorseful and gave discounts for his background and guilty pleas.

While the judge noted this type of offending deserved a prison sentence, because the man had spent six years in custody already, Judge Crosbie sentenced him to two years of intensive supervision and five months of community detention as well as judicial monitoring.

The woman was sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment as a suitable address for home detention was not available, but she was given leave to apply for this if she found a suitable address.