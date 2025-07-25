Darius Shazell, 28, has been diagnosed with an aggressive bladder cancer.

A Christchurch paramedic has warned others to get a check-up if they have any health concerns after being diagnosed with bladder cancer.

Darius Shazell, 28, was shocked to be diagnosed with the “aggressive” cancer.

The husband and father-of-one has worked as a paramedic with Hato Hone St John for more than six years, caring for people during some of their toughest moments.

He never thought the role would reverse at this point in his life.

Bladder cancer is a relatively rare form of cancer that starts in the bladder lining and typically affects adults aged over 55.