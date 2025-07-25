Advertisement
Christchurch paramedic issues warning after ‘aggressive’ bladder cancer diagnosis

Jazlyn Whales
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Darius Shazell, 28, has been diagnosed with an aggressive bladder cancer.

A Christchurch paramedic has warned others to get a check-up if they have any health concerns after being diagnosed with bladder cancer.

Darius Shazell, 28, was shocked to be diagnosed with the “aggressive” cancer.

The husband and father-of-one has worked as a paramedic with Hato Hone St John

Save