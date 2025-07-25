“It doesn’t feel great - it’s not an award you want to win,” he said
“I thought most bladder cancer patients were 70 or 80.
“Smoking or working with dangerous chemicals, those are normally factors.
“I’ve done none of those things, I guess I’m just one of those outliers.”
Shazell said it’s important that other people aren’t ignoring symptoms, such as abdominal pain or needing to use the bathroom more than usual.
“Go get things checked,” he said.
“If you’re putting things off, and it does end up being something, you’re giving it time.”
He will now require a 12-week intensive chemotherapy treatment, which is publicly funded.
Doctors have also recommended Shazell undergo immunotherapy as a secondary treatment, which comes at a personal cost of $68,000.
Following the chemo and immunotherapy, Shezell will undergo major surgery.
The surgery involves removing multiple organs and constructing a new bladder, and it is his best course of action for a prolonged life.
“It’s a bit disappointing - it feels like we’re behind other places when it comes to having this drug and these kinds of treatments funded,” he said.
A Givealittle page, set up by a friend of Shazell’s to go towards treatment costs, had raised $38,000 by Friday afternoon.
Shazell said he’s overwhelmed by the generous donations from strangers.
“It’s been absolutely amazing, I’m lost for words at the kindness,” he said.
“Not only from friends and family, but just total strangers who just come across the page and don’t even know me at all,” he said.
Shazell thanked the health staff who had helped him.
“All the people in healthcare who have looked after me - you have been amazing,” he said.
“They really are the unsung heroes.”
Jazlyn Whales is a multimedia journalist based in the Christchurch newsroom.