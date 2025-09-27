Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Christchurch Palestinian slams UN speech

RNZ
6 mins to read

Winston Peters has announced that NZ will not recognise Palestinian statehood yet. Photo / UN

Winston Peters has announced that NZ will not recognise Palestinian statehood yet. Photo / UN

By Ellen O’Dwyer of RNZ

A Christchurch Palestinian is in disbelief at the government’s decision not to recognise Palestine as a state, saying New Zealand once had a proud history of standing for justice.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters yesterday told the United Nations General Assembly that

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save