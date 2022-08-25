Two people charged over 'objectionable publication' Photo / 123RF

Two people have been arrested in Christchurch in relation to alleged offences under the Films, Videos, and Publications Classification Act 1993.

A police spokesperson said tonight that a man has been charged with two counts of distributing an objectionable publication and one count of failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search.

A woman has been charged with distributing an objectionable publication, failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search and obstructing police.

Both have been bailed to appear in the Christchurch District Court on August 31.

