Neha Sharma, 34, of Christchurch was due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday facing four charges following an investigation by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO). Photo / George Heard

A woman is accused of forging reference letters to secure a manager’s role at Oranga Tamariki before allegedly fraudulently obtaining more than $2m.

Neha Sharma, 34, of Christchurch was due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday facing four charges following an investigation by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO).

However, when her case was called it was revealed she was in India.

The SFO alleges that between January and February 2021 Sharma used written references, knowing them to be forged, from two people to get a job as property facilities manager at Oranga Tamariki.

It’s then alleged that between July 25, 2021 and October 27, 2022, she and Amandeep Singh obtained a pecuniary advantage, with 103 payments totalling $2.1m made to Divine Connection Limited in relation to 326 invoices by Divine Connection to Oranga Tamariki.

Amandeep Sharma is the director of Divine Connection. The company is listed on the Companies Office as being involved in building and house construction.

The SFO said Neha Sharma, whose maiden name according to the charge sheets is Chandrasekaran, omitted to disclose her conflict of interest in relation to Divine Connection, with intent to deceive Oranga Tamariki, where there was a duty to disclose it to them.

Court documents list the invoices which include work or services carried out on various addresses and residential properties in Christchurch and greater Canterbury. The addresses include Te Puna Wai (youth justice facility), Te Oranga (care and protection residence), Te Poutama Ārahi Rangtahi (residential treatment programme for boys aged 12-18 with at-risk behaviour).

The pair also face a charge of money laundering $791,500. Charge sheets allege they removed the money from New Zealand in seven transactions in April and May.

Amandeep Sharma appeared before Judge Brian Callaghan on Wednesday.

Crown prosecutor Karyn South, acting on behalf of the SFO, said Neha Sharma was in India where Amandeep Singh had travelled from this morning.

Neha Sharma had given birth in the last week, and had planned to return to New Zealand when she was able to with her child, the pair’s lawyer, Craig Ruane, said on Wednesday. Ruane was acting on behalf of a Wellington barrister.

South said she requested an arrest warrant and requested Amandeep Singh surrender his passport.

Judge Callaghan said the warrant would lie in court until the next appearance on July 26.

Amandeep Singh was remanded on bail until the next appearance.







