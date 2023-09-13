Amandeep Sharma declined to comment to the Herald after his court appearance. Photo / George Heard.

Amandeep Sharma declined to comment to the Herald after his court appearance. Photo / George Heard.

A woman accused of using forged reference letters to secure a manager’s role at Oranga Tamariki Ministry for Children before allegedly fraudulently obtaining more than $2 million is back in New Zealand and has appeared in court and pleaded not guilty.

Neha Sharma, 34, of Christchurch, faces four charges after an investigation by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO).

At her first appearance in June, her lawyer said she had given birth in the past week and had planned to return to New Zealand from India when she was able to with her child.

On Thursday, she appeared in the Christchurch District Court alongside her husband Amandeep Sharma before Judge Mark Callaghan.

A lawyer acting for the couple said they pleaded not guilty to all the charges they faced and elected trial by jury.

Crown prosecutor Karyn South asked for several conditions for Neha Sharma’s bail including surrendering her passport and travel documents and not to apply for new travel documents or to leave New Zealand.

The pair were remanded on bail until November 27.

The SFO alleges that between January and February 2021 Sharma used written references, knowing them to be forged, from two people to get a job as property facilities manager at Oranga Tamariki.

It’s then alleged that between July 25, 2021 and October 27, 2022, she and Amandeep Sharma obtained a pecuniary advantage, with 103 payments totalling $2.1m made to Divine Connection Ltd in relation to 326 invoices by Divine Connection to Oranga Tamariki.

Amandeep Sharma is the director of Divine Connection. The company is listed on the Companies Office as being involved in building and house construction.

The SFO said Neha Sharma, whose maiden name according to the charge sheets is Chandrasekaran, omitted to disclose her conflict of interest in relation to Divine Connection, with intent to deceive Oranga Tamariki, where there was a duty to disclose it to them.

Court documents list the invoices which include work or services carried out on various addresses and residential properties in Christchurch and greater Canterbury. The addresses include Te Puna Wai (youth justice facility), Te Oranga (care and protection residence), Te Poutama Ārahi Rangtahi (residential treatment programme for boys aged 12-18 with at-risk behaviour).

The pair also face a charge of money laundering $791,500. Charge sheets allege they removed the money from New Zealand in seven transactions in April and May.

Amandeep Sharma appeared before Judge Brian Callaghan at the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday. Photo / George Heard

Amandeep Sharma earlier declined to comment to the Herald after the court appearance. When asked what happened, he said “nothing”.

In a statement, the SFO said the charges related to Neha Sharma allegedly awarding more than $2m of work to her husband’s construction company without Oranga Tamariki’s knowledge.

“The SFO alleges Mrs Sharma gave false references to secure her job at Oranga Tamariki, where she was responsible for managing aspects of properties in the Canterbury region, including maintenance, upkeep and modifications.

“Once in the role, the SFO alleges Mrs Sharma set up her husband’s company Divine Connection as a contractor, without declaring a conflict of interest.”

Sharma then allegedy worked with her husband to ensure work was assigned to his company over other approved suppliers.

“They allegedly worked together to submit and approve invoices throughout 2021 and 2022, at no stage declaring a conflict of interest to Oranga Tamariki,” the SFO said.

The SFO alleged nearly $800,000 was transferred to overseas bank accounts in India.

“The Police Asset Recovery Unit has been working in close co-operation with colleagues in India and as a result has located and restrained the funds. Proceedings are under way to ultimately return the funds to New Zealand.”

The High Court had issued a restraining order over the couple’s properties in New Zealand upon application by the Commissioner of Police, pursuant to the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act.

“We would like to acknowledge the police and Indian authorities for their swift action and assistance in securing the defendants’ assets, as well as the co-operation of Oranga Tamariki in the investigation,” SFO director Karen Chang said.

Oranga Tamariki chief executive Chappie Te Kani earlier said he welcomed the news of the charges, and they took any case of potential fraud extremely seriously.

“The allegations of obtaining money by deception and money laundering are for significant amounts.”

Te Kani said Oranga Tamariki identified concerns, including financial irregularities, and referred them to the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) last year after an internal investigation.

“I am deeply disappointed that this has happened. Oranga Tamariki stands on its integrity and the delivery of services to tamariki and whānau. Our focus now is to continue working alongside the SFO to ensure justice is served.”

Te Kani said they are working closely with relevant authorities to recover the funds.

“As this case is currently before the courts, we are limited in what we can say. We will provide further comment when appropriate.”

