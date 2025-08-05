Beverley and Nicholas McIlraith were found dead in their Christchurch home. Their bodies lay for weeks before they were discovered. Photo / George Heard
Warning: This story refers to suicide.
Details of a tragic murder-suicide involving a “reclusive” Christchurch mother and son - found by police after family were unable to contact them for more than a month - have been released by the Coroner.
It cannow be reported that Nicholas Myles McIlraith, 46, used a 66cm sword to kill his ailing 79-year-old mother Beverley Joan McIlraith in her bed before he took his own life.
The violent death came after years of Nicholas, or Nick, “isolating” his mother, who had dementia, diabetes and an alcohol addiction - and becoming increasingly “possessive and controlling of her”.
Beverley was found on her bed, covered by a duvet, in her third-storey bedroom. Her body was in an advanced state of decomposition.
Police ascertained she died from sharp force injuries to her head and neck.
She had deep incision injuries to the throat, stab wounds to the upper back and jaw fractures.
The deaths were referred to Coroner Katharine Greig, who allowed her findings to be published today.
In the findings, Coroner Greig outlined Beverley’s extensive health issues and her son’s efforts to care for her.
She confirmed that Nick had “no medical issues of relevance”.
“He did not have a known mental health history... known previous suicide attempts, thoughts or ideation... known or recorded history of drug or alcohol abuse or overuse. Nick was not being prescribed any medication at the time of his death,” said Coroner Greig.
“Mrs McIlraith had a number of long-term medical conditions… insulin-dependent diabetes; diabetic nephropathy; alcohol dependence syndrome, hypertensive disease and hypothyroidism. In 2018, she was diagnosed with vascular dementia.
“Mrs McIlraith’s and Nick’s deaths are a tragedy. It is tempting to say with the benefit of hindsight, ‘if only someone had intervened, this tragedy may have been prevented’. However, as is set out in these findings, when and on what basis such an intervention might have been made is not clear.
“Mrs McIlraith and Nick were reclusive, and offers of help were rebuffed. (Her) health and care needs were being monitored.
“Nick was aware of the help that was available to Mrs McIlraith and how to access it. No one had identified that Nick posed a risk to his mother or that he may have been ‘at the end of his tether’.”
Brother: Nick ‘controlling’, blocked access
Coroner Greig’s report includes a lengthy family history - detailing rifts and relationship fractures over finances and property.
Beverley married twice and had five children. Simon, Jason and Louisa were living overseas when she died. Matthew and Nick were in Christchurch.
Nick never had a partner or children and had lived with his mother - mostly at Ayr St - for more than two decades.
Matthew told the coroner that Nick and his mother were “very close” and over time he became her primary caregiver.
“Matthew said that from what he had observed, Nick genuinely cared for his mother and appeared to be looking after her and doing his best. He had never thought Nick posed a threat in any way to his mother,” said Coroner Greig.
“He said that he and his other siblings would have preferred for Mrs McIlraith to be in a rest home – in part because his mother was old and frail and the house was not suitable. However, Nick did not want her to go into a rest home.”
Matthew told the coroner that he had not seen his mother for about two years because he and Nick had “fallen out” over a matter related to a family trust.
He described Nick as “quite controlling” of her and “reluctant to let anyone into the house”.
Failing health, growing isolation
Nick was described to the coroner as being “odd but kind” - a man who became more reclusive and withdrawn as he got older.
His uncle said he was “pretty lost and troubled” and that his mental health had “gone downhill”.
In 2018, Beverley’s dementia was diagnosed. She was offered a range of home-based supports and respite care, but declined any help.
“Police stated that inside the house there were signs of ‘obvious hoarding issues’ and issues of hygiene and cleanliness, and there was an unpleasant smell,” said Coroner Greig.
“Mrs McIlraith was upstairs in her bed… alert and able to hold a coherent conversation. She did not consider there was any cause for police intervention and said that she was safe and happy with Nick. Police saw no need to take matters further."
Nick ‘getting tired’ - GP flags ‘carer strain’
In August 2021, Beverley had an appointment booked with her GP, but only Nick attended. He told the doctor he was “getting tired” and thought his mother’s increasing health issues “needed to be sorted out”.
The GP requested a home assessment, feeling Beverley may need to be admitted to hospital for a period due to “carer strain”.
When a social worker contacted Nick, he said Beverley’s condition had improved, and he was managing and did not need support.
In November 2021, police entered the house for a second time. They were canvassing the area as part of an unrelated investigation and could not raise anyone at Ayr St.
They initially thought the house was abandoned, noting “the garden was unkempt, the house in poor repair, the curtains drawn, and the letterbox was overflowing with mail”.
Nick then arrived home. With “some reluctance”, he allowed officers in to check on his mother.
Beverley convinced officers she was fine and did not need help.
“The attending police officer stated that he formed the opinion that Nick was a recluse and that his mother was also ‘somewhat of a recluse’,” said Coroner Greig.
“The officer contacted Matthew and advised that his mother was alive and appeared well, however, the circumstances were such ‘that some form of family intervention may be required in the near future’.”
They gave Matthew information on psychiatric services for the elderly. He reached out to them seeking help.
In the months leading up to the murder-suicide, various agencies, support workers and professionals tried to help Beverley and Nick.
Calls, texts, messages and door knocks went unanswered.
Beverley’s GP visited Ayr St and was allowed in. She said “although it was far from an ideal situation, Mrs McIlraith appeared to be in good spirits and clearly did not want anyone interfering in her life”.
“There is no indication that Mrs McIlraith was not considered competent to make decisions on the level of health care and support she wished to receive,” Coroner Greig said.
Calls, messages unanswered for weeks
Matthew told the coroner that “Nick was the gatekeeper” to their mother Beverley, making communication increasingly difficult. He and another brother had been blocked, and Beverley’s brother had been removed from her phone list.
Louisa spoke with her mother occasionally and had no concerns, while Jason called once a month. When he expressed the family’s worries, Beverley reassured him she was okay and would seek help if needed.
Jason said she was “defensive of Nick,” but eventually she stopped answering his calls.
On March 30, 2022, after a month of no contact, Jason alerted Matthew.
The following day, Matthew sent flowers for Beverley’s 80th birthday, but received no response. Louisa also tried to reach her and failed, as did Beverley’s brother.
On April 2, concerned for their wellbeing, Matthew went to Beverley and Nick’s home. The flowers and a parcel from Louisa were still on the doorstep. With no answer at the door, Matthew called the police. Officers forced entry and discovered Beverley and Nick dead inside.
Blood trail leads police through crime scene
Once inside the house, officers could see a “significant” amount of blood.
In the ground-floor bathroom, up the staircase, in the kitchen and garage.
“There were a number of handwritten pages on the bed beside his body. A large sword with red stains wrapped in a green long-sleeved top was found in the laundry tub in the garage,” said Coroner Greig.
“The blade was double-edged with a pointed tip and was approximately 460 millimetres from hilt to tip with a handle of approximately 200 millimetres, giving it a total length of 660 millimetres.
“The sword blade and handle were extensively blood-stained. It was established that the top the sword was wrapped in belonged to Nick.”
Beverley’s body was found in the master bedroom on the third floor. There was blood on the bed, walls and nearby surfaces.
“On the basis of the scene evidence, bloodstain analysis and DNA results… Mrs McIlraith was assaulted on her bed by her son who struck her multiple times withthe sword found in the garage,” Coroner Greig said.
“During the course of the attack, Nick sustained cutting injuries to his hands.
“He then moved from the side of the bed to the bedroom door, transferring blood onto multiple surfaces and continued to bleed on all flights of stairs.
“Nick went into the kitchen whilst bleeding and attempted to apply some wound dressings… He went into the ground-floor bathroom whilst still bleeding and made an attempt to wash and clean up the blood.
“Police believe Nick fatally attacked his mother… before (committing suicide).
“They are satisfied that no other person was involved with Mrs McIlraith’s death or with Nick’s death. On the basis of the evidence, police consider that it is likely that Mrs McIlraith died around 5 -7 March 2022.
“Police could not establish with precision how soon after Mrs McIlraith died, Nick died. However, they formed the opinion that it was likely that Nick (committed suicide) soon after the fatal attack on his mother.”
Coroner Greig said while the murder-suicide timeline was based on circumstantial evidence, she was satisfied her findings were strong.
“Although there is considerable evidence about the circumstances in which Mrs McIlraith and Nick were living, there is no evidence as to how the events on the day Mrs McIlraith died unfolded and what led Nick to fatally attack his mother.
“Nick was described as loving his mother and being clear that he wished to care for her. No one ever expressed concern that he may harm her – the concerns… related to how well he was doing so and his ability to continue to do so, as she became older and frailer.
“It is apparent that by the time Mrs McIlraith died, her care needs were considerable… Her mobility was poor, and she was essentially housebound and confined to her third-floor bedroom. She had been diagnosed with dementia… cognitive ability was compromised.
“None [of the concerns] were about Nick’s willingness to look after his mother… or that he posed a danger to her.
“Both… were resistant to the idea of allowing strangers into the house… health professionals who interacted… remarked on him being patient and caring.
