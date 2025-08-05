Police found their bodies at their home on Ayr St, Riccarton on the evening of April 2, 2022.

Officers had been asked to carry out a welfare check after family members had been unable to reach the pair for more than a month.

A police cordon on the corner of Ayr Street and Moana Vale Avenue in Riccarton. Photo / NZH

When flowers sent for Beverley’s 80th birthday on April 1 remained ignored on the front porch, police were called.

After forcing entry, they found the pair dead. Nick was lying on the bed in his ground-floor bedroom. As his death has been ruled a suicide, no further details can be reported.

Beverley was found on her bed, covered by a duvet, in her third-storey bedroom. Her body was in an advanced state of decomposition.

Police ascertained she died from sharp force injuries to her head and neck.

She had deep incision injuries to the throat, stab wounds to the upper back and jaw fractures.

The deaths were referred to Coroner Katharine Greig, who allowed her findings to be published today.

In the findings, Coroner Greig outlined Beverley’s extensive health issues and her son’s efforts to care for her.

She confirmed that Nick had “no medical issues of relevance”.

“He did not have a known mental health history... known previous suicide attempts, thoughts or ideation... known or recorded history of drug or alcohol abuse or overuse. Nick was not being prescribed any medication at the time of his death,” said Coroner Greig.

“Mrs McIlraith had a number of long-term medical conditions… insulin-dependent diabetes; diabetic nephropathy; alcohol dependence syndrome, hypertensive disease and hypothyroidism. In 2018, she was diagnosed with vascular dementia.

“Mrs McIlraith’s and Nick’s deaths are a tragedy. It is tempting to say with the benefit of hindsight, ‘if only someone had intervened, this tragedy may have been prevented’. However, as is set out in these findings, when and on what basis such an intervention might have been made is not clear.

Police spent days at the house investigating what had happened. Photo / NZH

“Mrs McIlraith and Nick were reclusive, and offers of help were rebuffed. (Her) health and care needs were being monitored.

“Nick was aware of the help that was available to Mrs McIlraith and how to access it. No one had identified that Nick posed a risk to his mother or that he may have been ‘at the end of his tether’.”

Brother: Nick ‘controlling’, blocked access

Coroner Greig’s report includes a lengthy family history - detailing rifts and relationship fractures over finances and property.

Beverley married twice and had five children. Simon, Jason and Louisa were living overseas when she died. Matthew and Nick were in Christchurch.

Nick never had a partner or children and had lived with his mother - mostly at Ayr St - for more than two decades.

Matthew told the coroner that Nick and his mother were “very close” and over time he became her primary caregiver.

“Matthew said that from what he had observed, Nick genuinely cared for his mother and appeared to be looking after her and doing his best. He had never thought Nick posed a threat in any way to his mother,” said Coroner Greig.

“He said that he and his other siblings would have preferred for Mrs McIlraith to be in a rest home – in part because his mother was old and frail and the house was not suitable. However, Nick did not want her to go into a rest home.”

Coroner Katharine Greig. Photo / RNZ, Samuel Rillstone

Matthew told the coroner that he had not seen his mother for about two years because he and Nick had “fallen out” over a matter related to a family trust.

He described Nick as “quite controlling” of her and “reluctant to let anyone into the house”.

Failing health, growing isolation

Nick was described to the coroner as being “odd but kind” - a man who became more reclusive and withdrawn as he got older.

His uncle said he was “pretty lost and troubled” and that his mental health had “gone downhill”.

In 2018, Beverley’s dementia was diagnosed. She was offered a range of home-based supports and respite care, but declined any help.

After visiting the house, a St John staffer said Beverley “appeared unkempt” and a nurse who assessed her soon after said she was “in a similar state”.

She tried to get the pensioner to “accept personal care from providers”, but Beverley declined, saying she was anxious about people coming into her home.

In 2020, Beverley’s brother could not reach her by phone and contacted Age Concern and the police.

He worried Beverley was “becoming isolated” and while he did not believe Nick would ever harm his mother, he “was not meeting her care needs”.

A representative from Age Concern visited Ayr St, but no one came to the door.

Police officers visited the McIlraith's home a number of times. Beverley assured them all she was ok. Photo / NZH

Nick - described as “anxious and dishevelled” - let police in to see his mother, though he said their visit was not necessary.

“Police stated that inside the house there were signs of ‘obvious hoarding issues’ and issues of hygiene and cleanliness, and there was an unpleasant smell,” said Coroner Greig.

“Mrs McIlraith was upstairs in her bed… alert and able to hold a coherent conversation. She did not consider there was any cause for police intervention and said that she was safe and happy with Nick. Police saw no need to take matters further."

Nick ‘getting tired’ - GP flags ‘carer strain’

In August 2021, Beverley had an appointment booked with her GP, but only Nick attended. He told the doctor he was “getting tired” and thought his mother’s increasing health issues “needed to be sorted out”.

The GP requested a home assessment, feeling Beverley may need to be admitted to hospital for a period due to “carer strain”.

When a social worker contacted Nick, he said Beverley’s condition had improved, and he was managing and did not need support.

In November 2021, police entered the house for a second time. They were canvassing the area as part of an unrelated investigation and could not raise anyone at Ayr St.

Beverley maintained she did not need or want anyone to assist her with her health. Photo / File

They initially thought the house was abandoned, noting “the garden was unkempt, the house in poor repair, the curtains drawn, and the letterbox was overflowing with mail”.

Nick then arrived home. With “some reluctance”, he allowed officers in to check on his mother.

Beverley convinced officers she was fine and did not need help.

“The attending police officer stated that he formed the opinion that Nick was a recluse and that his mother was also ‘somewhat of a recluse’,” said Coroner Greig.

“The officer contacted Matthew and advised that his mother was alive and appeared well, however, the circumstances were such ‘that some form of family intervention may be required in the near future’.”

They gave Matthew information on psychiatric services for the elderly. He reached out to them seeking help.

In the months leading up to the murder-suicide, various agencies, support workers and professionals tried to help Beverley and Nick.

Calls, texts, messages and door knocks went unanswered.

Beverley’s GP visited Ayr St and was allowed in. She said “although it was far from an ideal situation, Mrs McIlraith appeared to be in good spirits and clearly did not want anyone interfering in her life”.

“There is no indication that Mrs McIlraith was not considered competent to make decisions on the level of health care and support she wished to receive,” Coroner Greig said.

Calls, messages unanswered for weeks

Matthew told the coroner that “Nick was the gatekeeper” to their mother Beverley, making communication increasingly difficult. He and another brother had been blocked, and Beverley’s brother had been removed from her phone list.

Louisa spoke with her mother occasionally and had no concerns, while Jason called once a month. When he expressed the family’s worries, Beverley reassured him she was okay and would seek help if needed.

Jason said she was “defensive of Nick,” but eventually she stopped answering his calls.

The pensioner had dementia and a raft of other health issues that her son was trying to take care of. Photo / File

On March 30, 2022, after a month of no contact, Jason alerted Matthew.

The following day, Matthew sent flowers for Beverley’s 80th birthday, but received no response. Louisa also tried to reach her and failed, as did Beverley’s brother.

On April 2, concerned for their wellbeing, Matthew went to Beverley and Nick’s home. The flowers and a parcel from Louisa were still on the doorstep. With no answer at the door, Matthew called the police. Officers forced entry and discovered Beverley and Nick dead inside.

Blood trail leads police through crime scene

Once inside the house, officers could see a “significant” amount of blood.

In the ground-floor bathroom, up the staircase, in the kitchen and garage.

They found Nick’s body first.

“There were a number of handwritten pages on the bed beside his body. A large sword with red stains wrapped in a green long-sleeved top was found in the laundry tub in the garage,” said Coroner Greig.

“The blade was double-edged with a pointed tip and was approximately 460 millimetres from hilt to tip with a handle of approximately 200 millimetres, giving it a total length of 660 millimetres.

“The sword blade and handle were extensively blood-stained. It was established that the top the sword was wrapped in belonged to Nick.”

Beverley’s body was found in the master bedroom on the third floor. There was blood on the bed, walls and nearby surfaces.

“On the basis of the scene evidence, bloodstain analysis and DNA results… Mrs McIlraith was assaulted on her bed by her son who struck her multiple times with the sword found in the garage,” Coroner Greig said.

Police found a grisly scene when they entered the house. Photo / File

“During the course of the attack, Nick sustained cutting injuries to his hands.

“He then moved from the side of the bed to the bedroom door, transferring blood onto multiple surfaces and continued to bleed on all flights of stairs.

“Nick went into the kitchen whilst bleeding and attempted to apply some wound dressings… He went into the ground-floor bathroom whilst still bleeding and made an attempt to wash and clean up the blood.

“Police believe Nick fatally attacked his mother… before (committing suicide).

“They are satisfied that no other person was involved with Mrs McIlraith’s death or with Nick’s death. On the basis of the evidence, police consider that it is likely that Mrs McIlraith died around 5 -7 March 2022.

“Police could not establish with precision how soon after Mrs McIlraith died, Nick died. However, they formed the opinion that it was likely that Nick (committed suicide) soon after the fatal attack on his mother.”

Coroner unable to explain Nick’s fatal act

Coroner Greig said while the murder-suicide timeline was based on circumstantial evidence, she was satisfied her findings were strong.

“Although there is considerable evidence about the circumstances in which Mrs McIlraith and Nick were living, there is no evidence as to how the events on the day Mrs McIlraith died unfolded and what led Nick to fatally attack his mother.

“Nick was described as loving his mother and being clear that he wished to care for her. No one ever expressed concern that he may harm her – the concerns… related to how well he was doing so and his ability to continue to do so, as she became older and frailer.

“It is apparent that by the time Mrs McIlraith died, her care needs were considerable… Her mobility was poor, and she was essentially housebound and confined to her third-floor bedroom. She had been diagnosed with dementia… cognitive ability was compromised.

“None [of the concerns] were about Nick’s willingness to look after his mother… or that he posed a danger to her.

No one had been able to reach Beverley for a month before her body was found. Photo / File

“Both… were resistant to the idea of allowing strangers into the house… health professionals who interacted… remarked on him being patient and caring.

“It is quite possible that (Nick) became overwhelmed… It is also possible that his mother’s declining health… upset Nick deeply.”

An array of handwritten, undated notes was found beside Nick’s body. One read: “I loved my real Mum”.

Coroner Greig said it “perhaps [gave] some context to his actions,” but again, it was speculation.

“In the final analysis, it is not known why Nick attacked his mother,” she ruled.

“On the basis of the evidence… I am satisfied that Nick (committed suicide), having fatally attacked his mother… with the intention of ending his own life.”

The coroner said both had been dead for some time when found. She found they died around March 6–7, 2022.

She made no recommendations, given significant support had been offered.

“At the time of her death, Mrs McIlraith was potentially vulnerable… however… she was content living at home with Nick caring for her and wanted to remain there.

“She consistently expressed the view that she did not want outsiders in her house… and that her son was providing the care she required.”

Despite her dementia, Beverley was “sufficiently cognitively competent to express her views”.

“No issues were ever raised that Mrs McIlraith was unsafe with him… He was unfailingly observed… to be patient and caring.”

Health professionals acted appropriately despite difficulties engaging with them.

At her last GP visit in January 2022, Beverley was in “good spirits” and showed no concerning decline.

Are you worried about an older person?

If the person is in danger now, call 111.

You can also contact your local police - for a list of locations click here.

If you are concerned about an older person, Age Concern can offer advice and support.

You can contact them at 0800 65 2 105 or click here for more information

Age Concern can provide guidance, advocacy, assistance, referral, and support and offers further resources and information on various topics relevant to older adults, including elder abuse, grief and loss, and staying mentally active.

Anna Leask is a senior journalist who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for almost 20 years with a particular focus on family and gender-based violence, child abuse, sexual violence, homicides, mental health and youth crime. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz