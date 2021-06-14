Christchurch mosque shooting movie: They Are Us movie producers to meet with more victims

An image of PM Jacinda Ardern hugging a Muslim woman after the terror attacks in March, 2019, projected on a tower in Dubai. Image / Supplied

Producers of the movie based on the deadly Christchurch mosque attacks will carry out more consultation talks with all of the victims and their families from that fateful day.

The Muslim Association of Canterbury has announced it will work to help producers of the film They Are Us; a film set to focus on the week 51 people were killed on March 15, 2019.

The new film has faced controversy over the past few days, with members of the public saying it is too soon for one of New Zealand's most tragic days to be depicted on the big screen.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has also said it still feels "very raw".

Spokesman for the Muslim Association of Canterbury, Abdigani Ali, said after they questioned the timing of the film and raised concerns, the film producers contacted them.

"After consultation, the producers have shared the synopsis of the movie and listened to our concerns.

Muslim Association of Canterbury spokesman Abdigani Ali. Photo / Supplied

"We have agreed to work closely with the producers to facilitate this process of consultation and any victims of the March 15 terrorist attack."

Anyone linked to the attack - victims, survivors, their families or witnesses - can submit a request for consultation via an email address that has been set up for this purpose.

A statement from a producer for the movie, Ayman Jamal, said they were devastated by the pain and concerns caused the announcement of They Are Us.

"This was never our intention and we believe we owe a clarification to those families who lost their loved ones, survivors and witnesses regarding the film, its purpose and intention."

Filmmakers consulted members of the local Muslim community in Christchurch over a year ago, he said.

That consultation included speaking with the Imam (prayer leaders) at both mosques involved in the terror attack - Al Noor and Linwood mosques, respectively.

More than 20 victims were also consulted, he said.

"At the time, the Christchurch Muslim community was going through a lot and we were engaging only with those families who were ready to share their story with us at that time."

Gunman will not be shown or named

Filmmakers have since released the synopsis of the movie in the wake of the controversy.

It is revealed the film is set over one "remarkable week" from the Friday of the terror attacks.

"From the Prayer Day when a gunman chose to murder Muslims in New Zealand to the following Prayer Day when the country chose to honour them.

"In a mirror of New Zealand's own approach, during the film the gunman is never shown and his name is never spoken."

The synopsis reveals the attacks will be shown - but that the scenes depicted will be the acts of heroism and sacrifice carried out by ordinary people that day.

Australian actress Rose Byrne is set to star as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / File

"The worshippers who confronted the gunman at Masjid Al Noor and shielded their fellow worshippers.

"At Masjid Aroha - Linwood Islamic Centre - we witness the courage of the unarmed worshipper, Abdul Aziz, who chased the gunman away and in doing so, save so many lives."

The story of worshipper Farid Ahmed, who is wheel-chair bound, is also highlighted - and how he publicly forgave the man who killed his wife.

"And we witness the actions of the Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern...how, an hour after hearing the attack, she instinctively penned those three simple but unforgettable words of love and solidarity: 'They are us'."

When the film was announced, it was said that the main protagonist would be Ardern and her response to the tragedy during that first week. She will be played by Australian actress Rose Byrne.

Ardern has distanced herself from the film, saying she had no knowledge or involvement with it.

"It feels very soon and very raw for New Zealand," she told TVNZ yesterday.

She said it was the stories of the communities and the families involved that should be told - not hers.

Jamal said there is no one hero in the film, however.

"Collectively, the New Zealand people from diverse backgrounds showed us - the rest of the world - that together they turned an horrific terrorist attack to unity, love and compassion by sticking together and affirming that they are all one and in this together."

• Those wanting to share their story with film producers can email: theyareus@masjidannur.org.nz