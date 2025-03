No details of the allegation were discussed, but police said it did not meet the threshold for prosecution.

Aziz was awarded a New Zealand Cross for bravery in 2021.

During the March 2019 terror attack, he picked up the terrorist’s discarded gun, chased him away from Linwood Islamic Centre, and threw the weapon at his departing car, smashing the back window.

