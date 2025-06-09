“Accordingly, there was no lawful impediment to the defendant leaving and living elsewhere. The defendant had ... been within the system for some 57 years.
“Since 2016 the defendant has been a voluntary patient, chosen not to self-discharge, and basically refused to leave Hillmorton Hospital despite efforts made to move him.”
“Since 2016, the defendant has been a voluntary patient, chosen not to self-discharge, and basically refused to leave Hillmorton Hospital despite efforts made to move him.”
Further specifics of Cameron’s mental health history remain suppressed for now.
“Because of the voluntary status, the defendant was free to come and go from Hillmorton Hospital as he pleased, within reason. He was physically active and undertook work, leaving the hospital most days using public transport and riding his bicycle,” the summary said.
“There had been discussing about the defendant moving, however over the last decade the defendant has made threats to kill if required to leave the hospital setting.
“In December 2022, the defendant told nursing staff that he would be ‘hard to ignore if he was chopping up bodies’ and continued threats over the next couple of months to kill people if discharged from the hospital.
“In July 2024 the defendant threatened ‘disatrous measures’ if he was discharged.”
In late September 2024 Cameron was working at Phelps’ neighbour’s property. He called in to her house and asked if she would like any gardening done.
Over the next week Phelps and Cameron exchanged emails and it was arranged he would come and and work on her property on the Friday.
“But, due toinfliction a number of factors this was not taken further,” the summary stated.
Just before 5pm on Monday, October 7, Phelps was found dead by her lawn mowing contractor.
She was lying on the steps near the open garage door. He called 111.
Police arrived soon after and located the axe about 3m away from Phelps.
“The victim received significant wounds to her head caused by multiple blows from the small axe. The victim would have died very soon after the inflicted wounds - if not immediately,” said the summary.
When interviewed by police, Cameron said Phelps was already injured when he arrived.
“A loved one dying as a result of a homicide is not a thing of course that most people naturally have to deal with in their lives. So nobody has the skills to cope with something like this.
“Counselling has been helpful but there are a lot of emotions and it will take a long time to process what’s happened.
“I’m haunted by visions of the way she died, her lying alone for days before she was discovered and all the aftermath I have had to deal with.”
Karen Phelps said at times she had trouble eating and functioning on even a basic level.
“I’ve had to take time off work and it’s made me hesitant to socialise as wherever I go somebody will say something about what’s happened to Mum,” she said.
“My life will never be the same again. Because it’s been such a public death it’s hard to escape from. Like my mum I’m a reserved person so I feel my identity has been forever altered as well as an aspect of my privacy taken away.”
“I do not believe it’s safe for him to ever be out in the community again. Elliot needs to be held in a secure facility for the rest of his life where he gets the help and support he wanted all along to keep both himself and the public safe.
“Sadly he didn’t receive the help he needed and the result is what happened to my mum. If he was ever in a less secure setting or out in the public again I would not feel safe and a neighbour of Mum’s has also mentioned the same fears to me.”
Karen Phelps implored Justice Dunningham to protect the community from Cameron.
“No matter what his age, he could be a threat. It would certainly make me feel anxious if he was ever out in the public again as it would others in the community,” she said.
“Mum was a fit 83-year-old and still had a lot of life to live.
“She was an introvert, happy to mainly be at home, which is why it is ironic that her death has been so public. Mum would have hated all the attention.
“However, I can assure the public that we are taking this incident extremely seriously and a full review will be undertaken.”
Health NZ has, to date, refused to provide any further detail about Cameron.
Phelps’ daughter Karen previously spoke to the Herald about the “devastating” impact Cameron’s violent actions had on her family.
She said her mother’s most special quality was her kindness and compassion for other people.
“She was always thinking about others and wanting to help them in any way she could. She donated a great deal of money to charity, for example - I didn’t realise how much until I stumbled upon all the receipts after she passed away.
“She visited people in prison to share her faith, supported people at her church and was always willing to lend an ear to someone who needed advice.
“She was a dedicated Christian, so I’d say Jesus was her main ‘hobby’, especially as she got older. She went to church every Sunday, a church craft group every week and spent time every morning and evening praying and reading her Bible. She loved Radio Rhema and it would be going in every room in the house.”
Phelps was so committed to her faith that she was described as “a prayer warrior” by those in her church community.
She was born in 1941 in Christchurch and raised in Avonside. She married Bill in 1965.
When she was younger, she was a keen singer and actress, part of the Sumner Theatre Group and performed in shows at the Theatre Royal.
She was a “homebody” who loved to “potter” around her home and garden.
She loved to read and prioritised her health. Her daughter said that, at 83, she was fit and “really good about eating healthily and exercising”.
Bill died on October 11, 2022, four days before his 82nd birthday.
“They were good parents – fair, kind, good providers,” Karen remembered.
“We had a lot of pets – guinea pigs, rabbits, cats, dogs, chickens, a parrot called Oscar, who is still alive. I remember someone coming up to our house one day and commenting it was like The Good Life [the 70s TV show], where people lived in a self-sustained way. We had a big glasshouse and garden where Dad grew all our food.
“Mum was always a supporter of my hobbies growing up. I remember she would drive me to a different activity every night of the week. When I did ballet, she made my tutu and did a beautiful job and would drive me to lessons and sit in the car waiting for me for a couple of hours.
“In her younger years, she was a good knitter and made us leg-warmers and fingerless gloves when they were in fashion. She also made beautiful novelty cakes for our birthdays as children.”
Karen had memories of many “great Kiwi camping holidays” in the family caravan.
“Mum was also a savvy businesswoman and always had some sort of job – receptionist for New Brighton Medical Centre, working in an antiques store and sold products around the hill, such as Rawleighs.
“In fact, she passed her Rawleighs round onto me when I was at university and that’s how I partly earned my way through uni. It taught me business skills that have set me up for life.
“I also remember she taught us how to manage money. If we wanted to buy a toy, for example, as children she would buy it then have a little book where she’d note down our payments and we’d have to pay it off each week from our pocket money before we could have it. It was a great skill to learn.”
She said the most important lesson her mother taught her was “acceptance, forgiveness and love”.
“I know she would have accepted what happened to her and I know she would have forgiven [Cameron].”
Karen wanted people to remember her mother for the person she was - not as a victim.
“As a kind and generous soul, a private woman who didn’t realise how respected she was by so many.”
Phelps is survived by Karen and her brother Grant. Her first child, Angela, was stillborn after a full-term pregnancy.
Karen said that, at the time, stillborn babies did not have a funeral or a grave and her mother “never even had the opportunity to see or hold Angela”.
“In more recent years [she] had found the site of Angela’s remains and one of her last wishes was for her ... to be remembered in a family burial plot.”
Anna Leask is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for 18 years with a particular focus on family and gender-based violence, child abuse, sexual violence, homicides, mental health and youth crime. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz