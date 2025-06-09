The specifics of the murder have not been detailed in court until today.

Cameron was sentenced this morning by Justice Rachel Dunningham.

The court heard that Cameron had been a special patient at Hillmorton Hospital for some time. That status ended “many years ago”, but Cameron remained living at the hospital.

“As at 2024 there were no court orders or other legal requirements compelling him to remain nor was he under treatment,” the summary of facts stated.

“Accordingly, there was no lawful impediment to the defendant leaving and living elsewhere. The defendant had ... been within the system for some 57 years.

“Since 2016 the defendant has been a voluntary patient, chosen not to self-discharge, and basically refused to leave Hillmorton Hospital despite efforts made to move him.”

Faye Phelps and her husband Bill. Photo / Supplied

“Since 2016, the defendant has been a voluntary patient, chosen not to self-discharge, and basically refused to leave Hillmorton Hospital despite efforts made to move him.”

Further specifics of Cameron’s mental health history remain suppressed for now.

“Because of the voluntary status, the defendant was free to come and go from Hillmorton Hospital as he pleased, within reason. He was physically active and undertook work, leaving the hospital most days using public transport and riding his bicycle,” the summary said.

“There had been discussing about the defendant moving, however over the last decade the defendant has made threats to kill if required to leave the hospital setting.

“In December 2022, the defendant told nursing staff that he would be ‘hard to ignore if he was chopping up bodies’ and continued threats over the next couple of months to kill people if discharged from the hospital.

“In July 2024 the defendant threatened ‘disatrous measures’ if he was discharged.”

In late September 2024 Cameron was working at Phelps’ neighbour’s property. He called in to her house and asked if she would like any gardening done.

Over the next week Phelps and Cameron exchanged emails and it was arranged he would come and and work on her property on the Friday.

At the same time, hospital staff were assisting Cameon to “reduce” some of his belongings that he had accumulated at the facility.

Staff noted he had “some anxiety regarding his immediate future”.

On Friday 4 October, 2024, Cameron stuck to us normal routine - eating breakfast at the hospital before leaving at about 8.50am.

He got a bus to Phelps’ home, arriving just after 10am.

Faye Phelps was a much loved mother and her death has impacted her family immensely. Photo / Supplied

“But, due to the infliction of a number of factors, this was not taken further,” the summary stated.

Phelps met him at the garage door. Cameron then retrieved a small axe he had previously used in Phelps’ garden and struck her in the head with it multiple times.

The blows caused “catastrophic and fatal” injuries.

Cameron left Phelps where she lay and bussed back to the hospital.

At about 1.30pm, a hospital staffer suggested Cameron could removed a box of bike parts from his room.

In response, he threatened to “kick her head in”.

At 4pm, Cameron told two separate nurses that between 10am and 10.30am he had assaulted a woman with an axe, and asked them to call the police.

The nurses called police at 4.36pm.

“But, due toinfliction a number of factors this was not taken further,” the summary stated.

Just before 5pm on Monday, October 7, Phelps was found dead by her lawn mowing contractor.

She was lying on the steps near the open garage door. He called 111.

Police arrived soon after and located the axe about 3m away from Phelps.

“The victim received significant wounds to her head caused by multiple blows from the small axe. The victim would have died very soon after the inflicted wounds - if not immediately,” said the summary.

When interviewed by police, Cameron said Phelps was already injured when he arrived.

He claimed he left the property as he “did not want to be blamed” for the injuries.

Two mental health experts deemed Cameron fit to enter a plea and stand trial - but noted his status possibly made him “less culpable” than other offenders in similar circumstances.

Faye's daughter Karen said her life will never be the same after the loss of her mother. Photo / Supplied

Cameron addressed the judge at the beginning of the hearing.

“I’m extremely sorry that I’ve done - what I did,” he said.

“I didn’t intend doing that and I just don’t know what happened and I’m very very sorry.

“Karen Phelps, the daughter of Faye, said what I did was very out of character and that is true, I think.”

Karen Phelps provided a victim impact statement to the court for sentencing.

It was not read aloud in court but she provided the Herald with a copy.

“The effect on our family of losing Faye in such a violent and sudden way has been indescribably traumatic,” she said.

“She was a kind and generous soul who was loved and treasured by all who met her so it seems unfathomable that she would suffer such an awful death.

“It still feels surreal and is hard to get my head around what’s happened. You read about things like this in the newspaper but you never think it will happen to your family.”

Faye Phelps was known to those in her church as a 'prayer warrior'. Photo / Supplied

“I was really close to my mum. She wasn’t just my mother; she was also my friend. It’s incredibly painful that I will never see her again.

“A loved one dying as a result of a homicide is not a thing of course that most people naturally have to deal with in their lives. So nobody has the skills to cope with something like this.

“Counselling has been helpful but there are a lot of emotions and it will take a long time to process what’s happened.

“I’m haunted by visions of the way she died, her lying alone for days before she was discovered and all the aftermath I have had to deal with.”

Karen Phelps said at times she had trouble eating and functioning on even a basic level.

“I’ve had to take time off work and it’s made me hesitant to socialise as wherever I go somebody will say something about what’s happened to Mum,” she said.

“My life will never be the same again. Because it’s been such a public death it’s hard to escape from. Like my mum I’m a reserved person so I feel my identity has been forever altered as well as an aspect of my privacy taken away.”

Karen Phelps said the family had trusted Cameron and known him for more than a decade.

She was surprised - given his mental health status - that he was “able to go out in an unmonitored way in the community”.

“It is particularly astounding he was allowed to do gardening for an elderly woman widower,” she said.

“Mum’s death is a tragedy for us but also for Elliot and his family.”

“I have heard that Elliot himself wanted higher levels of care than he received and had made it known that he was afraid if he didn’t get those levels of care he might (offend).

“The greatest tragedy is that I believe Mum’s death was preventable if Elliot had received the care he wanted and needed.

“I do not believe it’s safe for him to ever be out in the community again. Elliot needs to be held in a secure facility for the rest of his life where he gets the help and support he wanted all along to keep both himself and the public safe.

“Sadly he didn’t receive the help he needed and the result is what happened to my mum. If he was ever in a less secure setting or out in the public again I would not feel safe and a neighbour of Mum’s has also mentioned the same fears to me.”

Karen Phelps implored Justice Dunningham to protect the community from Cameron.

“No matter what his age, he could be a threat. It would certainly make me feel anxious if he was ever out in the public again as it would others in the community,” she said.

“Mum was a fit 83-year-old and still had a lot of life to live.

“She was an introvert, happy to mainly be at home, which is why it is ironic that her death has been so public. Mum would have hated all the attention.

“I’d like her to be remembered as a giving, kind-hearted, compassionate Christian woman who always thought of others before herself.

“She had a strong inner character. I learned a lot from her and really admired her as did so many others. I will miss her forever but I am eternally grateful that she was my mum.”

Faye Phelps was killed in her Christchurch home and a man has been charged with murder. Photo / Supplied

After his arrest, Health New Zealand’s South Island deputy executive, Martin Keogh, issued a statement.

“I can confirm that a mental health patient was arrested at the Hillmorton campus ... and has appeared in court charged with murder,” he said.

“Our sincere condolences are with the family of the person who died.

“As the matter is currently before the courts, I am limited in what further comment I can make.

“However, I can assure the public that we are taking this incident extremely seriously and a full review will be undertaken.”

Health NZ has, to date, refused to provide any further detail about Cameron.

Phelps’ daughter Karen previously spoke to the Herald about the “devastating” impact Cameron’s violent actions had on her family.

She said her mother’s most special quality was her kindness and compassion for other people.

“She was always thinking about others and wanting to help them in any way she could. She donated a great deal of money to charity, for example - I didn’t realise how much until I stumbled upon all the receipts after she passed away.

“She visited people in prison to share her faith, supported people at her church and was always willing to lend an ear to someone who needed advice.

“She was a dedicated Christian, so I’d say Jesus was her main ‘hobby’, especially as she got older. She went to church every Sunday, a church craft group every week and spent time every morning and evening praying and reading her Bible. She loved Radio Rhema and it would be going in every room in the house.”

Phelps was so committed to her faith that she was described as “a prayer warrior” by those in her church community.

She was born in 1941 in Christchurch and raised in Avonside. She married Bill in 1965.

When she was younger, she was a keen singer and actress, part of the Sumner Theatre Group and performed in shows at the Theatre Royal.

She was a “homebody” who loved to “potter” around her home and garden.

Faye was involved in local theatre and loved to act. Photo / Supplied

She loved to read and prioritised her health. Her daughter said that, at 83, she was fit and “really good about eating healthily and exercising”.

“She was always doing exercises for specific things like balance etc to remain fit and healthy. She would go for walks around the hill each day as part of her general fitness regime.

“I would say she was really disciplined. She was also incredibly neat and tidy – I often wondered what her house cleaner actually did.

“She was an introvert, happy to mainly be at home, which is why it is ironic that her death has been so public. Mum would have hated all the attention.

“Mum definitely had a quiet grace and elegance about her. She also had a real inner strength.”

She always had time for friends and family.

She regularly met a group of women with whom she worked at Ballantynes in her younger years, and a group of widows of men who used to work at NZ Railways, where her late husband worked.

Bill died on October 11, 2022, four days before his 82nd birthday.

“They were good parents – fair, kind, good providers,” Karen remembered.

“We had a lot of pets – guinea pigs, rabbits, cats, dogs, chickens, a parrot called Oscar, who is still alive. I remember someone coming up to our house one day and commenting it was like The Good Life [the 70s TV show], where people lived in a self-sustained way. We had a big glasshouse and garden where Dad grew all our food.

“Mum was always a supporter of my hobbies growing up. I remember she would drive me to a different activity every night of the week. When I did ballet, she made my tutu and did a beautiful job and would drive me to lessons and sit in the car waiting for me for a couple of hours.

“In her younger years, she was a good knitter and made us leg-warmers and fingerless gloves when they were in fashion. She also made beautiful novelty cakes for our birthdays as children.”

Karen had memories of many “great Kiwi camping holidays” in the family caravan.

“Mum was also a savvy businesswoman and always had some sort of job – receptionist for New Brighton Medical Centre, working in an antiques store and sold products around the hill, such as Rawleighs.

“In fact, she passed her Rawleighs round onto me when I was at university and that’s how I partly earned my way through uni. It taught me business skills that have set me up for life.

“I also remember she taught us how to manage money. If we wanted to buy a toy, for example, as children she would buy it then have a little book where she’d note down our payments and we’d have to pay it off each week from our pocket money before we could have it. It was a great skill to learn.”

She said the most important lesson her mother taught her was “acceptance, forgiveness and love”.

“I know she would have accepted what happened to her and I know she would have forgiven [Cameron].”

Karen wanted people to remember her mother for the person she was - not as a victim.

“As a kind and generous soul, a private woman who didn’t realise how respected she was by so many.”

Phelps is survived by Karen and her brother Grant. Her first child, Angela, was stillborn after a full-term pregnancy.

Karen said that, at the time, stillborn babies did not have a funeral or a grave and her mother “never even had the opportunity to see or hold Angela”.

“In more recent years [she] had found the site of Angela’s remains and one of her last wishes was for her ... to be remembered in a family burial plot.”

Anna Leask is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for 18 years with a particular focus on family and gender-based violence, child abuse, sexual violence, homicides, mental health and youth crime. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz