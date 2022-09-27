Christchurch mayoral hopefuls David Meates and Phil Mauger will face off in a live debate

Christchurch mayoral hopefuls David Meates and Phil Mauger have faced off in a live debate and outlined how they will make the city better in future if they are elected to the top job.

A debate was hosted on Tuesday night by Canterbury Employers' Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the NZ Herald.

Meates and Mauger, the two top polling candidates in Christchurch, were each given the chance to make their case for why they should get the city's top job.

The debate, hosted by journalist Ryan Boswell, was business-focused and explored each candidates' objectives in relation to the business community.

Mauger said his mission should he be elected mayor was to make Christchurch the "best place to live, work, play and invest in New Zealand".

He said he wanted to be a mayor who "helps to put Christchurch and the Banks Peninsula" on the map.

"I will work with anyone from anywhere for the best outcomes for Christchurch," he said.

His key goals included finishing roads and footpaths in the city, regaining the trust of ratepayers in council, delivering core services better, making rates affordable and reducing debt and looking after the environment.

"Because we only get one," he said.

Members of the public gathered to hear the mayoral candidates speak. Photo / George Heard

Mauger said he was "not a politician or bureaucrat" but he was committed to making Christchurch the best place possible for all of its residents.

Meates said Christchurch had "huge potential" but to effect change the city needed a change in leadership and direction.

"Christchurch should be a place people want to live… a city that offers fair opportunity for everyone," he said.

"It takes leadership to enable this and that is what I will bring.

"We need to make sure we get it right, build on what's working and change what is not.

"I will ensure this is a council you can trust and have confidence in to deliver what is promised."

Both candidates vowed to make Christchurch a place where people could thrive - in business and in life.

David Meates at tonight's debate. Photo / George Heard

When asked what they would do about rates in the region both men said

Mauger said the country as a whole was heading for a cost of living increase and "we've got to help people… if we can trim out some stuff that's not necessary… we've got to cut our cloth," he said.

"There's a couple of things we can do, we've got a lot of land, surplus… We collect land like a squirrel collects nuts.

"It's little things like that."

Meates said rates were "an interesting conundrum".

He said council needed to think "much more creatively" about how different assets in the city were used and how they were funded.

For example, he said it "beggars belief" that council was "only just engaging" with neighbouring bodies about the new stadium.

Phil Mauger facing the local business community. Photo / George Heard

Meates said a big goal was to reclaim Christchurch being the country's second biggest city and the gateway to the south.

He said it was crucial that local government took ownership of that and pushed for development.

"Otherwise we will be a really simple town," he said.

Mauger said Christchurch was a city that "had everything" and he hoped to remind the rest of the country and the world of that fact.

"We're right on the cusp of being the place, the sporting and events capital of New Zealand.

"We could become a mini Melbourne.

"I think we're right on the edge of greatness, I really do."

Phil Mauger responds to Ryan Boswell at the debate. Photo / George Heard

The candidates also fielded questions from the audience on climate change, improving the culture and performance of council staff, campaign funding and other issues.

In closing, Mauger said Christchurch needed a council that was delivering for the community and he wanted to improve that for not only the business community but for all residents and rate payers.

"I will ensure we are not the forgotten second city," he said.

"I know that... working together we can make Christchurch the best city."

Meates said he was looking forward to being at the helm of a city that was "a place that was actually attracting".

"Our key strength is our people, we are vibrant, innovative and this is an exciting place to be."

David Meates addresses questions from the public at tonight's debate. Photo / George Heard

Canterbury Employers' Chamber of Commerce chief executive Leeann Watson said it was important to help both members and the public be well-informed in advance of the upcoming elections.

"Every three years we have the opportunity to re-elect and refresh our local representatives, and it is important that voters are presented with sufficient information to make well-informed decisions," she said.

