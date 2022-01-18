Christchurch mayor says Tonga helped in city's hour of need, asks locals to pay back the kindness

A woman in Tonga shared video online of the volcanic ash darkening the sky before the tsunami struck. Video / Nightingale Filihia

Mayor Lianne Dalziel is encouraging people to pay back the kindness Tonga showed Christchurch after the earthquakes by donating funds to help the country recover from the weekend's tsunami.

"After the Christchurch earthquakes Tonga, one of the Pacific's poorest nations, raised a massive $705,000 for the Christchurch Earthquake Appeal Fund through a radio-thon,'' Dalziel says.

"The people of Tonga gave generously to support us in our time of need. Now, we have an opportunity to help them in their time of need and I really hope Christchurch residents will give generously.

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel. Photo / Supplied

"The best way to do that is by donating to the Red Cross through its website. We will have collection boxes at Tūranga and at our main suburban libraries if people want to donate cash. All the money collected will go the Red Cross,'' Dalziel says.

"Please give whatever you can to support the people in Tonga as they work to recover from this devastating natural disaster. We don't yet know the full extent of the damage in Tonga but it is clear there is a long road ahead.''