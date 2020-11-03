Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel responds to community Covid case

Chistcurch mayor Lianne Dalzie. Photo / Martin Hunter.

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel has responded to the news of a Covid-19 community case in the city.

It was announced yesterday a health worker at the Sudima Christchurch Airport hotel tested positive for the virus.

The woman in her 50's was looking after a group of fishermen from Russia and the Ukraine who were sent here to help resurge the fishing industry.

Dalziel said council staff have been working very closely with health officials on what happened.

"It is important that we identify any lessons from any case so that we can improve our collective response to ensure that we keep our city safe.

"We are really privileged to be able to go to events and large gatherings where other cities in the world are having to return to lockdown."

We got to this position because we worked hard on changing our behaviour for the greater good, Dalziel said.

"This incident reminds us that we cannot become complacent. We need to use the QR Codes or keep a record of where we go.

"We need to practise good hygiene measures. We need to stay at home if we are feeling unwell and get a test if we experience any symptoms. It is also important to wear masks on public transport and planes."

Dalziel said the community cased testing centres are open from 9am-4pm at 174 Orchard Road and the Whanau Ora Community Clinic at 250 Pages Road.

"I understand there is plenty of testing capacity at these centres and demand is being monitored, however if it were to increase significantly, additional facilities can be put in place."

It is a relief to know it was one person who works at an isolation facility and a close contact has produced a negative test, she said.

"Every city is being called upon to play its role in this, but it is important that we have the back stop of the contact tracing system which works best when everyone plays their part ether.

"This event serves as a reminder of how important it is that people keep a clear record of where they go."