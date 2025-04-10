A masked gunman who shot two women during a home invasion and robbed six Canterbury pubs and bars at gunpoint during a five-week reign of terror, has been declined parole – again.
In 2017, Douglas Anderson Roake was jailed for 13 years and eight months with a minimum non-parole period of six-and-a-half years for his terrifying crime spree, which included stealing more than $115.
“Mr Roake wants to return to bodybuilding but told the board he does not need to take supplements or testosterone in order to achieve this,” said the report.
Roake told the board he wanted to be released to a Canterbury address, close to the scenes of a number of his robberies.
He proposed exclusion zones in Christchurch and Rolleston to avoid contact with victims and said he would report to a probation officer in Ashburton, travelling via back routes.
But the board did not believe Roake’s treatment in prison was good enough at the time to warrant a release.
“We also have real concerns about the proposed release, essentially back to the very community he terrorised,” they said, acknowledging there were a large number of victims who were left “deeply traumatised”.
Ultimately, the board ruled there was still work for Roake to do, and he was too much of a risk to community safety for them to grant parole.
He fired a shot into a wall and then two more into the cash till as he tried to open it.
He took $1645 in cash from the safe before fleeing to an address at Rakaia Huts.
Police found him the following morning, and he admitted the Ashburton robbery.
