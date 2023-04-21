The man was jailed after threatening to kill his father, and shooting up his house truck led to a drug bust at the son's house. Photo / Jupiterimages

A man who threatened to kill his father before shooting up his house truck and taking to it with an axe said he was emotional at the time.

Kyle Stephen Ord, 37, appeared at the Christchurch District Court on Thursday where he was sentenced on a lengthy list of drugs and firearms charges after a drug bust revealed his cannabis-growing operation.

According to the summary of facts, a breakdown in the relationship between Ord and his father began when they agreed to swap vehicles.

However, Ord decided he should be paid a further $2000, which his father didn’t agree with.

Between October 2 and 10 last year, Ord sent multiple texts to his father saying he was going to kill or assault him and his father’s partner. He referred to guns in his possession when making these threats.

On October 3 last year, using a shotgun, Ord fired several shots into the outside of his father’s Bedford house truck, which was parked at his address.

He then damaged the interior of the truck using an axe.

When police searched Ord’s house they found cannabis plant branches hanging from the ceiling drying out as well as recently harvested cannabis, utensils for cutting it up, and a set of scales.

In total, including stalks, 1423 grams of dried cannabis were found as well as 85 cannabis seeds stored in various tins.

In Ord’s bedroom, a loaded, modified 22 calibre Norinco rifle and a Sako 26-06 rifle were found in the wardrobe. Ammunition was also found.

A search of Ord’s workshop revealed a fake wall with a small entrance door. Behind the wall were two growing rooms equipped with lights, fans, ducting, water pumps, air filters, timers, and transformers for power.

The walls and ceiling were covered in white plastic sheeting with timelines and diagrams with dates written with a black marker pen, outlining the plants’ harvesting dates.

In total, there were 57 cannabis plants, ranging in size.

A stolen 2022 Honda motorcycle valued at $10,795 was also found in a garage near the house.

In Ord’s vehicle, police found two bags of methamphetamine and 110g of cannabis stored in resealable bags.

When questioned by police, Ord said he used the guns for shooting possums and for his protection. After shooting up his father’s house truck he broke the shotgun up and stored it in a box.

Ord said he shot up the house truck because he was in a bad head space and emotional at the time.

He admitted being angry with his father when he threatened to kill him and his partner but said he wouldn’t have followed through with this.

Ord’s lawyer, Joshua Macleod, said his client was thankful for his time spent in custody because he had been given the opportunity to focus on himself.

Macleod said Ord had taken full responsibility for his actions and was an intelligent man who had previously built businesses before he became involved in drugs, causing his downfall.

He said Ord accepted the end sentence would be one of imprisonment but despite that was still focusing on being a better man and keeping himself out of trouble.

Judge Dominic Dravitzki said Ord’s offending was very serious, noting the fully loaded gun in his bedroom with which he had threatened his father and his father’s partner.

“They would have known that you had firearms and you were prepared to use them, judging by the damage done to your father’s vehicle,” he told Ord.

Judge Dravitzki gave Ord discounts for his guilty pleas, his “difficult family background” and the steps he’d taken to address addiction issues while in custody.

He sentenced Ord to two years and five months imprisonment and ordered the destruction of all the drugs and firearms.