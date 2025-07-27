The boy told Bell it was illegal and tried to get away from him once, but Bell held him down.
The victim believed Bell had committed the sex acts on him about 50 times. Bell also supplied the boy with cannabis and alcohol.
Bell came to the attention of Polish authorities via a cellphone that had received child exploitation material, and in early 2023 the information was passed on to New Zealand police, who executed a search warrant on his home, seizing several devices.
More than 1000 files were found on his laptop and cellphone, images involving young boys in a variety of sexual acts and a large array of animals being sexually violated.
Bell’s web history showed more than 100 searches for child exploitation material and bestiality. Also on his phone were photographs and videos of Bell and the victim.
Judge Gerard Lynch described the offending as deplorable, vile and degrading.
The judge said Bell had told authorities that if the victim had been unhappy with the offending, he would not have visited his home. Bell’s main concern while in custody was with the wellbeing of his cats, Judge Lynch said.
Bell was at high risk without treatment, and it had been noted that an intensive sexual treatment programme would be vital.
Judge Lynch did not accept Bell’s apology and sentenced him to six years and three months’ jail.
Bell was also placed on the Child Sex Offenders Register as part of his sentencing.
Al Williams is an Open Justice reporter for the New Zealand Herald, based in Christchurch. He has worked in daily and community titles in New Zealand and overseas for the past 16 years. Most recently, he was editor of the Hauraki-Coromandel Post, based in Whangamatā. He was previously deputy editor of the Cook Islands News.