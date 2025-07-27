Advertisement
Christchurch man Shane Bell sentenced for years of sexual abuse and exploitation

Al Williams
By
Open Justice reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The teen says he couldn't trust men as he feared they would abuse him too. Photo / 123rf

Warning: This story contains details of sexual offending against a child and may be upsetting.

A teenager with a head injury who suffered years of sexual abuse says he’s angry and hopes the man responsible will be jailed for “a long time”.

This month, the teen and his father

