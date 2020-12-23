Christchurch man Raymond Gordon killed in Otago crash

Police have named the man who died in a crash on State Highway 1 near Moeraki on Friday.
Emergency services were called to the scene, at Hillgrove, near Moeraki, at 3pm, a police spokeswoman said.
Police initially reported that two people had been injured, but in an update around 9pm they confirmed a person had been killed.
Read More
- Person trapped after two-car crash in Christchurch - NZ Herald
- Van hits pedestrian in Avondale and crashes into house - NZ Herald
- Head impaled on fence in crash, Dunedin woman tells of recovery - NZ Herald
- Southern Motorway crash: Car flips, police trying to locate vehicle that crossed two lanes - NZ...
Police revealed today he was Raymond Brent Gordon (known as Brent Gordon), aged 71, of Christchurch.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
An Otago Daily Times reporter at the scene last week said it appeared a car had hit a power pole, close to the Kemp Rd and Horse Range Rd intersection.
The road was blocked for a time.
Two helicopters attended, as well as police, fire crews and St John.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.