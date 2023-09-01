Peter Ah Tong was jailed for seven years for importing more than two kilograms of methamphetamine into the country.

A man who had a rugby league scholarship with the Brisbane Broncos “blew a golden opportunity” when he became involved in gangs and imported more than 2kg of methamphetamine into New Zealand.

As a teenager, Peter Ah Tong was a promising rugby league player, however today the 35-year-old was jailed for drug-related offences.

In sentencing Ah Tong, Judge Tom Gilbert pointed out the harm drugs can cause in the community, often with children being the victims.

“There will be other mums and dads out there who have ruined their lives smoking meth that you provided so you could make money, they are the real victims of your offending,” the judge said.

Ah Tong appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Friday where he was sentenced for a representative charge of importing a Class A controlled drug, possessing a Class B controlled drug for supply, and possessing a Class C controlled drug.

The public gallery was packed with family and friends supporting Ah Tong, taking up all the seats which left some people kneeling on the floor or standing.

Ah Tong’s lawyer Kerryn Beaton KC asked the court to have a “merciful approach” when imposing a sentence on her client, noting that he is before the courts due to childhood trauma.

She said Ah Tong had a large number of supporters which he was grateful for and had shown remorse and insight into his offending.

Beaton also pointed out her client’s prospects for rehabilitation to address his addiction issues.

Judge Gilbert said Ah Tong did well for himself in school and excelled at sports, gaining a scholarship with the Brisbane Broncos as a teenager which was withdrawn after he became involved with violent offending.

“You blew a golden opportunity with the Broncos to make a good life for yourself,” the judge said.

Judge Gilbert said Ah Tong became a patched member of the Mongols gang in 2022 but noted he wasn’t currently “active” in the gang.

The judge pointed out the harm methamphetamine can cause to the community, stating kids whose parents use the drug are often the victims. Photo / Mike Scott

The judge acknowledged Ah Tong’s upbringing which led to his drug addiction, stating “you didn’t have an easy life”.

However, Judge Gilbert noted that Ah Tong’s brother, who grew up in the same environment, had managed to do well for himself.

The judge gave him discounts for his guilty plea, background, remorse, rehabilitative prospects and personal circumstance before sentencing him to seven years imprisonment.

The importation

According to the summary of facts, Ah Tong was living at a property in Waltham, Christchurch at the time of the offending. He also frequently visited his partner’s address in Bishopdale.

On May 9, 2022, Customs intercepted a package imported by Ah Tong destined for his partner’s address. It was declared as containing a bicycle and had been shipped from Laos. The package, addressed to Daniel Jeremy, held 591 grams of methamphetamine.

A day later, Customs intercepted a package imported by him to his home. The package, which was declared as containing “motopas”, had been sent from Laos. Inside was 481 grams of methamphetamine concealed in a black metal cylinder. Photos of the tracking number were later located on his phone.

On May 12, a package declared as an AC compressor and addressed to Matthew Duke was delivered to his partner’s home. The package had been shipped from the United Kingdom.

On his phone, police found photos and videos from the following day. The footage showed photos of an AC compressor followed by photos of a “white crystalline substance” in a bowl.

There was also a video of the methamphetamine being weighed on a set of scales. The video showed the methamphetamine weighed 506 grams.

On May 13, Ah Tong discussed “a kilo” arriving the following week from London, and said he had “a massive amount of customers”, and claimed that he had sold everything. He also provided his home address as an address to re-direct incoming packages.

Customs intercepted another package on June 15, 2022, destined for his address for a James Lachlan. The package, originating from London, was declared as a compressor. Inside was 514 grams of methamphetamine.

In total, Ah Tong imported more than 2kg of methamphetamine into New Zealand.

On June 14, 2022, police raided Ah Tong and his partner’s addresses. At his partner’s home, they found 5.2 grams of MDMA located in a box in a bedroom wardrobe. Three small plastic bags containing small amounts of MDMA were also located in Ah Tong’s bedroom.

A green plastic container located in the kitchen contained 15 pink pills with the Playboy logo embossed on the pills. The pills contained dimethylpentylone, an MDMA analogue which is a Class C controlled drug.

Digital scales, small plastic bags, and $5410 in cash was also found in Ah Tong’s bedroom.

Emily Moorhouse is a Christchurch-based Open Justice journalist at NZME. She joined NZME in 2022. Before that, she was at the Christchurch Star.











