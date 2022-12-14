Voyager 2022 media awards
Christchurch man hospitalised after car stolen, attacked on street

Nathan Morton
By
The man was the victim of an early-morning assault, which police said occurred on the city centre’s Hereford St. Photo / Dean Purcell

Christchurch police have confirmed a man was been hospitalised this morning after being attacked on the street.

The man was the victim of an early-morning assault, which police said occurred in the city centre, on Hereford St.

When police responded to the incident around 5.30am, they found the man’s assailant was responsible for taking his car.

Police said the man was taken to hospital for assessment. The seriousness of his injuries weren’t clear at this stage.

The investigation is ongoing.

