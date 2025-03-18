“I held it under the ticket checker and ‘Division One Winner’ popped up on the screen. I had a bit of a mild panic at that point and lots of questions popped into my mind – the main one being ‘Is this the big prize?’”

The man whispered to the Lotto operator that he thought he’d won Division One, asking them to check the ticket he bought at New World St Martins.

“They confirmed I’d won $5.5m, and my legs felt like jelly.”

After filling out the necessary paperwork, the man called his family and a close friend to share the news.

“They were ecstatic for me – probably more excited than I was”, said the man, who asked to remain anonymous.

He’d gone out for lunch with a few friends - his shout - before spending the rest of the day, and night, thinking about what to do with the mega windfall.

“I couldn’t sleep last night and had lots running through my mind. You start imagining the holiday home, the overseas trips.

“I am going to wait a while before I make any decisions though. I want to make sure this money works for mine and my family’s future.”

With the second winner yet to claim their prize Lotto NZ is encouraging anyone who bought their ticket from New World Gardens in Dunedin - where the ticket was sold - to write their name on the back of their ticket and check it as soon as possible in-store or on MyLotto.

Ticketholders can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 to discuss the best way to claim a prize.

