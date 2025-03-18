- A Christchurch man has claimed his $5.5m Lotto Powerball First Division prize after Saturday’s draw.
- Securing his and his family’s future high on list of priorities, along with travel, man says.
- A second winner, who bought their Lotto Powerball ticket in Dunedin, is yet to claim their $5.5 million prize.
One of the country’s two new Lotto multimillionaires has claimed his winnings, describing his legs turning “to jelly” when the $5.5 million prize was confirmed.
The Christchurch man and a second person or group who bought their ticket in the South Island - and is yet to claim their prize - won $5.5m each in the Powerball First Division on Saturday.
A regular Lotto player, the Christchurch winner had no idea Powerball had been struck until he checked his ticket on Sunday morning.
“I went to the New World to grab myself a coffee and thought I’d check my ticket while I was there.