Firefighters are battling a large fire at a two-storey house in Christchurch this morning, with fears of injuries.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at Barrington St in the suburb of Mairehau around 8am.

A Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager said two trucks are on the scene of the well-involved fire, with more en route.

The spokesman said the fire was well ablaze in the downstairs of a two-storey property.