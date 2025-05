Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

A woman watched in shock as a group of masked looters ram-raided a Christchurch store.

The woman told the Herald she was about to start her cafe shift yesterday morning when she noticed commotion from the MetroMart at the Bush Inn shopping centre in Riccarton.

Sitting in her car, she watched as the masked figures, who had already entered the store, raided the shelves.

The robbery had already triggered the store’s fog cannons by the time she arrived.