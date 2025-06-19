Mrs Sharma also pleaded guilty to one representative charge of using a forged document. She used forged references to gain employment at Oranga Tamariki, and again to gain employment at Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency directly after leaving Oranga Tamariki.

“Mr Sharma and his wife took advantage of her position of trust for their own financial gain,” SFO Director Karen Chang said.

“It is critical that we disrupt behaviour of this kind, which damages the integrity of our public institutions and threatens our reputation as a safe place to invest and do business.

“Corrupt behaviour by public servants is a key focus for the SFO, and we are currently advancing initiatives that will strengthen the New Zealand public sector’s overall resilience to fraud and corruption.”

The SFO filed charges against the pair in June 2023.

The SFO alleged that Mrs Sharma provided false references to secure her role at Oranga Tamariki, where she managed aspects of properties in the Canterbury region, including maintenance, upkeep, and modifications.

Once in the role, Mrs Sharma set up her husband’s company, Divine Connection, as a contractor without declaring a conflict of interest. She then ensured work was assigned to his company over other approved suppliers. In total, Oranga Tamariki paid Divine Connection just over $2 million.

Following her resignation from Oranga Tamariki, Mrs Sharma applied for a job at Waka Kotahi. Mrs Sharma again provided a false reference to secure her new role.

The money laundering charges relate to almost $800,000 transferred to overseas bank accounts in India. The Police Asset Recovery Unit, in close co-operation with colleagues in India, has located and restrained these funds. Proceedings are under way to return them to New Zealand.

The High Court has issued a restraining order over the couple’s properties in New Zealand upon application by the Commissioner of Police, pursuant to the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act 2009.

“We would like to acknowledge the Police and Indian authorities for their swift action and assistance in securing the offenders’ assets, as well as the co-operation of Oranga Tamariki and Waka Kotahi in the investigation,” said Chang.