“He was distraught by her recent hospitalisation and decline in health. He was worried about her ongoing care and nervous about whether she would accept the assistance that was required.

“Mr Feary was completely devoted to his wife and worried about what would happen to her if he was not around to take care of her.”

Coroner Van Son reported that an early-morning call was received by police on the day of the incident, with a male caller identifying himself as “Feary.”

The caller informed the dispatcher he had shot his wife and intended to take his own life.

Efforts to reach the caller again were unsuccessful, Coroner Van Son wrote.

Police found the bodies of the elderly couple, along with their cat, all in the bedroom.

“Police carried out a thorough scene examination, interviewed witnesses, and conducted post-mortem examinations,” wrote Coroner Van Son.

The investigation, led by forensic pathologist Dr Chris Lawrence, determined that Mrs Feary died from a gunshot wound to the head, with evidence indicating it was inflicted at close range.

“The injuries sustained would have caused immediate loss of consciousness and were almost certainly fatal,” Dr Lawrence reported.

The findings also detailed Mrs Feary’s deteriorating health in her final months, noting she had endured heart failure, atrial fibrillation, and severe back pain.

Her son said she was reluctant to accept assistance, and that his mother was “tired” but would never have gone into a rest home.

She didn’t want help with showering, bathing, and other personal matters, and was stubborn and did not even want to use a walker, he stated.

Her son was aware of how acutely ill his mother was and stated that he had not expected her to come home from hospital.

Mrs Feary’s GP, Dr Christopher Hill, described her husband as “a caring man with a lot of affection for his wife”.

Dr Hill noted that when Mrs Feary was hospitalised for pneumonia just weeks before her death, Mr Feary became deeply concerned for her.

A friend of the couple described Mr Feary as a man who “would do anything for Jill” and was “distraught” when she was unwell.

Coroner Van Son found no evidence that Mr Feary had been experiencing mental health issues.

“Dr Hill advised that Mr Feary was in reasonable health for his age and was not known to mental health services,” Coroner Van Son wrote.

The Fearys’ close friends and family unanimously described the couple as inseparable.

Mrs Feary’s brother said Mr Feary was devoted to his wife.

“When Jill was in the hospital, he was distraught. He loved her so much and couldn’t stand to see her suffer.”

On the night of their deaths, the Fearys had their bedroom light on, curtains closed, and Mrs Feary was lying on her right side, clutching a Kindle.

Three firearms, legally owned by Mr Feary, were found on the bed, and the couple’s white cat, which Mr Feary reportedly adored, was also found deceased. The cat was lying below the window between the bed and the wall, and appeared to have been shot.

A friend described their cat as “like a baby to them” and that Mr Feary had previously said if something happened to the two of them, he would like the cat put down.

The Coroner refrained from making recommendations, noting there was no evidence of unresolved safety issues related to firearm ownership or mental health concerns that could have prevented the incident.

Ben Tomsett is a Multimedia Journalist for the New Zealand Herald, based in Dunedin.

