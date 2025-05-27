Christchurch house fire: Person arrested for obstruction at blaze scene

Police are on the scene after a fire at a house in Woolston, Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

A person has been arrested for “obstruction” after an early morning house fire in Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to reports of a house fire in Mackworth St, Woolston at around 12.20am.

Fire and Emergency NZ say they found the blaze “well-involved” when they got there, responding with two appliances.

There were initial reports that someone may have been inside, but they “quickly confirmed that all persons were accounted for“.

A third appliance was called, and a fire investigator was requested. They are expected to be on the scene this morning.